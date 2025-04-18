from the alternative-sats dept.
The UK may deploy its own constellation of navigation satellites due to being excluded from the European Union's Galileo project:
Britain is considering setting up a satellite navigation system to rival the European Union's Galileo project amid a row over attempts to restrict Britain's access to sensitive security information after Brexit, the Financial Times reported.
[...] "The UK's preference is to remain in Galileo as part of a strong security partnership with Europe. If Galileo no longer meets our security requirements and UK industry cannot compete on a fair basis, it is logical to look at alternatives," she said.
The European Commission has started to exclude Britain and its companies from sensitive future work on Galileo ahead of the country's exit from the EU in a year's time, a move which UK business minister Greg Clark said threatened security collaboration.
"We have made it clear we do not accept the Commission's position on Galileo, which could seriously damage mutually beneficial collaboration on security and defence matters," he said in an emailed statement.
Although basic Galileo services are supposedly free and open to everyone with no risk of being disabled or degraded, higher-precision capability is available only to paying commercial users.
Now we have GPS, Galileo, BeiDou/COMPASS, GLONASS, IRNSS/NAVIC, QZSS, and possibly a British satnav system in the future. Devices can use multiple systems to achieve greater precision. Check out this comparison of systems.
Also at BBC and The Independent.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday April 25, @11:57PM (2 children)
The UK will have no problem paying for this, as Boris Johnston said they lose £300 million per day to the EU.
He wouldn't lie, would he?
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday April 26, @12:03AM
In a pinch, Ireland will offer them a good deal on a little chunk of problematic land that is messing up the Great Brexit Plan, using those billions they say they don't want from Apple.
What's the inflation-adjusted rate of the Louisiana or Alaska purchases ?
(Score: 3, Informative) by MostCynical on Thursday April 26, @12:04AM
No' the claim was 350 million a week
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/reality-check/2016/may/23/does-the-eu-really-cost-the-uk-350m-a-week [theguardian.com]
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday April 26, @12:18AM
Why not just ask Uncle Sam for some sweet sweet GPS? No need to reinvent the wheel again and again.