Kickstarter for CIA Operative-Training Card Game

posted by chromas on Thursday April 26, @07:20AM   Printer-friendly
from the is-this-your-finger? dept.
canopic jug writes:

A competitive card game based on the CIA's declassified training game: Collection Deck has launched a kickstarter. The card game was developed to train operatives and has been declassified. Having been produced by federal employees, it is under the public domain and can be polished by this kickstarter.

The original FOIA files were collected by Muckrock and available online to show what the card game is like. The estimated date for completion of the kickstarter is November this year.

(1)