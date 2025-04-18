18/04/25/2232232 story
posted by chromas on Thursday April 26, @07:20AM
from the is-this-your-finger? dept.
A competitive card game based on the CIA's declassified training game: Collection Deck has launched a kickstarter. The card game was developed to train operatives and has been declassified. Having been produced by federal employees, it is under the public domain and can be polished by this kickstarter.
The original FOIA files were collected by Muckrock and available online to show what the card game is like. The estimated date for completion of the kickstarter is November this year.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday April 26, @08:23AM
Don't say I never did nothin' fer ya:
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday April 26, @08:26AM
