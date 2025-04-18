from the there's-a-steak-in-my-boot! dept.
Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd
Mentioned previously on SN, Amazon has started direct-to-car deliveries:
Amazon is expanding its in-home delivery service called Key to include deliveries to trunks and back seats of cars. The service is available only to Amazon Prime members in 37 cities who have a 2015 or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac or Volvo with an active OnStar or Volvo On Call account.
Essentially, these are already connected cars that can be remotely unlocked — in this case for package delivery, which Amazon promises within a four-hour window. The shopper has to confirm that they've parked within range of the delivery location — in a publicly accessible area — and can track the progress through the Amazon Key app.
Source: https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2018/04/24/605057245/amazon-wants-to-deliver-packages-inside-your-car
Related Stories
In the minds of mobile shoppers, where is the line between convenience and personal space/privacy? We now have two retailers — Walmart and Amazon, the giants of in-store and online shopping, respectively — separately testing programs to deliver purchases directly into your home or your car trunk when the shopper is nowhere near.
Both efforts rely on mobile devices connecting shoppers to the scene of the delivery, where customers can theoretically watch the delivery in real time. It isn't practical or likely, but that's the idea. Mobile is what justifies these attempts.
Does the trunk of your car really make for a more secure delivery, or is it multiplying insecurities?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday April 26, @12:08PM (1 child)
and every person with access to the unlocking system is completely honest, and will also ensure your car is locked and undamaged once the package has been delivered.
So *nothing* could *possibly* go wrong.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday April 26, @12:18PM
Are really any takers for such a service?
On a second thought, there are people that bought a car that can be opened remotely, so...
The worst that can happen is not your car being stolen, but a bunch of guns and drugs being placed into your car, to be followed by swatting.
If the car remains in a good enough shape after the incident, the... mmmm... 'organizer' can buy that car in a legit bargain with your grieving family.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Thursday April 26, @12:23PM
Bet we see an increase in people dressed as delivery drivers breaking into a bunch of trunks :)
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday April 26, @01:22PM
What does the Insurance company think about people handing out "unlock" access to their vehicle, in case something in the car breaks or goes missing or etc ? Delivery to inside your car is in that regard just as stupid as delivery to your fridge or your home or whatever other place you are not at but are somehow letting deliverymen in.
At first I was thinking why would someone want something delivered to their car? I still don't really get it. Why not have it delivered to your home? Is traffic so bad now that you need deliveries to your car cause you are stuck in traffic or are they trying to cater to the untapped homeless crowd that live in their cars? If that is the case then Amazon would be in big trouble cause that would mean there are no more normal people around to sell things to.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Thursday April 26, @01:29PM
Are they trying to normalize the idea of superbigco having access to all your physical spaces, the same way they did to electronic data?
Wow, that would be a scary world.