Amazon Wants to Deliver Packages Inside Your Car

posted by chromas on Thursday April 26, @12:02PM
from the there's-a-steak-in-my-boot! dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

Mentioned previously on SN, Amazon has started direct-to-car deliveries:

Amazon is expanding its in-home delivery service called Key to include deliveries to trunks and back seats of cars. The service is available only to Amazon Prime members in 37 cities who have a 2015 or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac or Volvo with an active OnStar or Volvo On Call account.

Essentially, these are already connected cars that can be remotely unlocked — in this case for package delivery, which Amazon promises within a four-hour window. The shopper has to confirm that they've parked within range of the delivery location — in a publicly accessible area — and can track the progress through the Amazon Key app.

Source: https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2018/04/24/605057245/amazon-wants-to-deliver-packages-inside-your-car

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday April 26, @12:08PM (1 child)

    by MostCynical (2589) on Thursday April 26, @12:08PM (#672122)

    and every person with access to the unlocking system is completely honest, and will also ensure your car is locked and undamaged once the package has been delivered.

    So *nothing* could *possibly* go wrong.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday April 26, @12:18PM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Thursday April 26, @12:18PM (#672124)

      Are really any takers for such a service?
      On a second thought, there are people that bought a car that can be opened remotely, so...

      So *nothing* could *possibly* go wrong.

      The worst that can happen is not your car being stolen, but a bunch of guns and drugs being placed into your car, to be followed by swatting.
      If the car remains in a good enough shape after the incident, the... mmmm... 'organizer' can buy that car in a legit bargain with your grieving family.

  • (Score: 2) by black6host on Thursday April 26, @12:23PM

    by black6host (3827) Subscriber Badge on Thursday April 26, @12:23PM (#672126) Journal

    Bet we see an increase in people dressed as delivery drivers breaking into a bunch of trunks :)

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday April 26, @01:22PM

    by looorg (578) on Thursday April 26, @01:22PM (#672136)

    What does the Insurance company think about people handing out "unlock" access to their vehicle, in case something in the car breaks or goes missing or etc ? Delivery to inside your car is in that regard just as stupid as delivery to your fridge or your home or whatever other place you are not at but are somehow letting deliverymen in.

    At first I was thinking why would someone want something delivered to their car? I still don't really get it. Why not have it delivered to your home? Is traffic so bad now that you need deliveries to your car cause you are stuck in traffic or are they trying to cater to the untapped homeless crowd that live in their cars? If that is the case then Amazon would be in big trouble cause that would mean there are no more normal people around to sell things to.

  • (Score: 2) by Virindi on Thursday April 26, @01:29PM

    by Virindi (3484) on Thursday April 26, @01:29PM (#672138)

    Are they trying to normalize the idea of superbigco having access to all your physical spaces, the same way they did to electronic data?

    Wow, that would be a scary world.

