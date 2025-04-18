from the the-sky-is-the-limit dept.
Sky bidding war erupts with £22bn formal bid from Comcast
US cable TV giant Comcast has made a formal £22bn bid for Sky that values the UK broadcaster at £12.50 a share.
The move threatens Rupert Murdoch's attempts to take full control of the pay-TV group. The media mogul's 21st Century Fox has already agreed to buy the 61% of Sky it does not already own - an offer worth about £19bn. Sky said it was withdrawing its recommendation for the Fox bid following Comcast's move.
Sky shares closed 3.4% higher at £13.59 - more than £1 above Comcast's offer, suggesting a bidding war for control of Sky could erupt. Disney, which struck a $66bn deal with Fox in December to buy most of its entertainment assets, could also make a play for Sky.
Disney's $66 billion deal included Fox's shares of Sky.
