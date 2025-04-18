Stories
Comcast Bids £22bn for Sky

posted by mrpg on Thursday April 26, @01:33PM   Printer-friendly
from the the-sky-is-the-limit dept.
Business

takyon writes:

Sky bidding war erupts with £22bn formal bid from Comcast

US cable TV giant Comcast has made a formal £22bn bid for Sky that values the UK broadcaster at £12.50 a share.

The move threatens Rupert Murdoch's attempts to take full control of the pay-TV group. The media mogul's 21st Century Fox has already agreed to buy the 61% of Sky it does not already own - an offer worth about £19bn. Sky said it was withdrawing its recommendation for the Fox bid following Comcast's move.

Sky shares closed 3.4% higher at £13.59 - more than £1 above Comcast's offer, suggesting a bidding war for control of Sky could erupt. Disney, which struck a $66bn deal with Fox in December to buy most of its entertainment assets, could also make a play for Sky.

Disney's $66 billion deal included Fox's shares of Sky.

See troll: Comcast CEO Brian Roberts: Sky Is a Great Opportunity but Not a 'Necessity'

Also at Bloomberg.

Related: Disney to Buy 21st Century Fox Assets for $52.4 Billion in Historic Hollywood Merger

Original Submission


Related Stories

Disney to Buy 21st Century Fox Assets for $52.4 Billion in Historic Hollywood Merger 15 comments

AnonTechie writes:

The Walt Disney Co. has set a $52.4 billion, all-stock deal to acquire 20th Century Fox and other entertainment and sports assets from Rupert Murdoch's empire. The deal between Disney and 21st Century Fox marks a historic union of Hollywood heavyweights and a bid by Disney to bolster its core TV and film businesses against an onslaught of new competitors in the content arena.

Disney is betting on an ambitious purchase of a sizable chunk of 21st Century Fox, hoping that more cable networks, production studios and other properties will buoy it into the future as it dives into the direct-to-consumer streaming distribution business with sports and entertainment services planned to launch in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

http://variety.com/2017/biz/news/disney-fox-merger-deal-52-4-billion-merger-1202631242/

Also at The NYTimes, The Verge, and the The LATimes

Original Submission

