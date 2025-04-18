[...] "When the train cruises at its optimal speed of 500 km/h, the energy it consumes is roughly one third of that of current high-speed trains in commercial service and one sixth of the maglev trains," according to Lai.

The new design of an annular spoiler is one of the highlights of the novel aerotrain. Different from the traditional, vertical spoilers which tend to produce unstable airflow, the annular spoiler can increase the lift-drag ratio by 30% to 40%.'