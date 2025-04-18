from the magfly dept.
[...] "When the train cruises at its optimal speed of 500 km/h, the energy it consumes is roughly one third of that of current high-speed trains in commercial service and one sixth of the maglev trains," according to Lai.
The new design of an annular spoiler is one of the highlights of the novel aerotrain. Different from the traditional, vertical spoilers which tend to produce unstable airflow, the annular spoiler can increase the lift-drag ratio by 30% to 40%.'
Source: China, Japan co-developing an 'aerotrain' with wings
Meanwhile, in California's Silicon Valley, recruiters - from across the country, with broken English skills - are trying to force everyone to work as a temporary employee, for hourly wages last seen - by everyone except H1-Bs - in the 1990s.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday April 26, @03:28PM
>Meanwhile, in California's Silicon Valley, recruiters - from across the country, with broken English skills - are trying to force everyone to work as a temporary employee, for hourly wages last seen - by everyone except H1-Bs - in the 1990s.
WTF does this have to do with a train developed by China and Japan?
My advice: don't work with recruiters. Period. They're a waste of time, and the "urgent" jobs they try to fill pay peanuts. Work only with internal corporate recruiters (i.e., HR people at the company that has the job), apply for jobs directly at companies, and skip the middlemen. I've tried working with recruiters too many times, and never had a good result.