Sweden has a goal of achieving a completely fossil fuel free vehicle fleet by 2030 and in order to achieve this, it has started trialling a series of projects to develop and test technologies that will enable the country to completely convert to electric vehicles.
One project includes the "eRoad" which charges electric vehicles during journeys via a rail. So far, it has cost €6.4 million ($7.7 million) to install but it's predicted that if it were implemented across the country it would eventually work out less than €1 million ($1.2 million) per kilometer to build.
The track stretches along two kilometers (1.2 miles) and has been installed on public road "893" just 30 minutes outside of Stockholm. The eRoad has many advantages, Säll says. If implemented it will mean electric vehicle batteries can be smaller -- and therefore lighter -- because they won't need to retain as much charge, the vehicles will then be cheaper to manufacture and will ultimately be more sustainable. For a heavy truck to be 100% electric, he explains, it would need a battery that weighs 40 tonnes. But if technology like the eRoad was readily available, the truck's battery would be able to weigh as little as 600 kilograms.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Thursday April 26, @05:59PM
Electrified Bogaloo
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 3, Informative) by bob_super on Thursday April 26, @06:04PM (3 children)
I'd be nice if I didn't have to Google for the simple questions:
- How fast can a car drive without losing contact?
- How much extra maintenance does this scheme cost, to both the cars and the road?
- How do they handle rain/snow/gravel/roadkill?
- What voltage, and how do they keep people safe?
- How many cars can charge at full rate at once?
You know, the basics that tell you whether it's a realistic option, worth the money invested...
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday April 26, @06:07PM
You forgot about Joe Average driver, who can just barely get through a car wash without going off the rails, trying to remain in contact with a rail while driving down a road.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday April 26, @06:21PM
You are not supposed to think of that sort of thing. It is green and good for teh planet. That is all you need to know. Why do you hate the planet? :P
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday April 26, @06:23PM
There is an FAQ over at the website for the road project, it's even available in English (1) (I have no idea why CNN links to the Swedish speaking version, yes there is a little flag in the corner there to swap sites but still ...). It had answers for at least a couple of the questions you ask, if you can't find the answer there you can even fill out a little form and ask questions. I was more curious that it even made CNN considering that it barely registered as news over here and it was a good few weeks ago that it opened.
(1) https://eroadarlanda.com/faq/ [eroadarlanda.com]
