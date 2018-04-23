The letter, which was sent Wednesday by Rep. Ted Lieu (D-California) and Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Arizona), comes after recent media reports that Donald Trump is making "increased use" of his personal phone.

Last year, Trump reportedly had an iPhone with just one app on it: Twitter.

"While cybersecurity is a universal concern, the President of the United States stands alone as the single-most valuable intelligence target on the planet," the congressmen write.

The letter goes onto ask a number of questions of the White House Communications Agency, the entity responsible for the president’s infosec needs.

How frequently does the WHCA update the President’s phone’s operating system?

Does the President use encryption when he makes phone calls or texts from his personal cell phone?

How has WHCA adapted to the growing threat of "Stingray" devices, or IMSI catchers, in Washington D.C., especially given the President’s alleged proclivity for making outgoing voice calls on his personal cell phone?