The letter, which was sent Wednesday by Rep. Ted Lieu (D-California) and Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Arizona), comes after recent media reports that Donald Trump is making "increased use" of his personal phone.
Last year, Trump reportedly had an iPhone with just one app on it: Twitter.
"While cybersecurity is a universal concern, the President of the United States stands alone as the single-most valuable intelligence target on the planet," the congressmen write.
The letter goes onto ask a number of questions of the White House Communications Agency, the entity responsible for the president’s infosec needs.
How frequently does the WHCA update the President’s phone’s operating system?
Does the President use encryption when he makes phone calls or texts from his personal cell phone?
How has WHCA adapted to the growing threat of "Stingray" devices, or IMSI catchers, in Washington D.C., especially given the President’s alleged proclivity for making outgoing voice calls on his personal cell phone?
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday April 26, @09:23PM (3 children)
Like many really old people Mr. Trump will have no clue about any of this, and I am sure never listens to advice.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Thursday April 26, @09:38PM (1 child)
Careful there! He's not old enough to be my father! Us "really old" people have contributed quite a bit to today's tech. And the really, really old, like dead old, were there before us... Now, my mother on the other hand... You can say that about her, heh!
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday April 26, @10:07PM
To be fair he's only just old enough to be my father, but seriously, electing people over 70 to run your country is a mistake.
Did you forget Mr. Reagan's second term?
On the other hand when I see that nice young Mr. Trudeau on TV I do wonder if his Mother knows he's out late.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Snow on Thursday April 26, @09:43PM
I'm sure Jared is doing a fantastic job looking after the President's cyber.
(Score: 4, Funny) by black6host on Thursday April 26, @09:36PM (2 children)
Well, for this president, I have to question why the concern? He's going to tell everyone everything on Twitter anyway...
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday April 26, @09:44PM (1 child)
Information wants to be free
Dis-information also wants to be free
At best, there is a non-zero chance *someone* could interefere with Mr Trump's tweets. Does this give anyone plausible deniability for any of the tweets?
If he is arranging his own hookers and blow on his own phone, then gets caught, he'll just likely say "so?" and there will be no chance of blackmail... teflon has nothing on Donald.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday April 26, @09:59PM
Hmm.... Not sure how ironic you're trying to be. But I don't care quite as much about hookers and blow as I am that some career field agent or person who believes they're doing good by feeding information suddenly getting a bullet in the brain because the voice call made about it wasn't secure [cbsnews.com] and they intentionally didn't follow the rules for communications.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 26, @09:50PM
Why should this fool be any different? Just being president does make you shit. Ask Carter. Ask Bush (43).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 26, @10:02PM
He should get his own personal server to go with it.