Pennsylvania State University Disbands "Outing Club" Due to Safety Concerns

posted by janrinok on Thursday April 26, @10:47PM
from the walk-in-the-park dept.
/dev/random

Pennsylvania State University orders student groups to disband

An Anonymous Coward writes:

BBC News reports:

A US college outdoors club is being disbanded because its activities, which include hiking, running and backpacking, are deemed too risky.

Pennsylvania State University officials said the group will be reconstituted to focus more on safety.

The 98-year-old Outing Club is one of three that will be disbanded from next semester: the caving and scuba clubs have also been deemed unsafe.

Pennsylvania State University Disbands "Outing Club" Due to Safety Concerns
  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by Sulla on Thursday April 26, @10:53PM (7 children)

    by Sulla (5173) on Thursday April 26, @10:53PM (#672366) Journal

    My God why don't people think more often of the Children? We should be thankful that some people are willing to keep us from harming ourselves.

    Such incredible bullshit.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 26, @11:03PM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 26, @11:03PM (#672373)

      Even worse since university students are adults.

    • (Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Thursday April 26, @11:13PM

      by BsAtHome (889) on Thursday April 26, @11:13PM (#672375)

      Yes, indeed. Who are we gonna give those Darwin Award to now. Hiking running and backpacking is just the activity that has a good chance of removing the sub-par from the gene-pool. What are they thinking? Do we really want to muddle the gene-pool with morons? What a very bad way to shape the future!

    • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday April 26, @11:37PM (1 child)

      by fustakrakich (6150) on Thursday April 26, @11:37PM (#672392) Journal

      It's a simple liability thing. Thank the lawyers...

      • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 26, @11:52PM

        by JoeMerchant (3937) on Thursday April 26, @11:52PM (#672397)

        Yep - putting any kind of university sponsored label on it invites attempts to pin responsibility on the organization. Our high school was terrified when groups of us would get together and go places without them - 'twas their own damn fault for cancelling most of the school sponsored field trips as attempted punishment for some kids who got caught with empty liquor bottles on one (not a behavioral observation, just empty bottles.)

    • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 26, @11:49PM

      by JoeMerchant (3937) on Thursday April 26, @11:49PM (#672396)

      At my Uni I and my friends didn't join any such clubs, we just got together for epic 1000 mile road trips with all the same associated risks of young adult judgement at large in the world, but with none of the safeguards of a larger organization with experience and oversight. Nobody died (in our groups); and we had nothing to do with that drunk idiot who tried to swing down the outside of the building from a 10th floor window to a 9th floor window while tied to a lamp cord.

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday April 26, @10:56PM (1 child)

    by MostCynical (2589) on Thursday April 26, @10:56PM (#672367)

    Oh, look, they still have NFL. No risk there!
    http://www.gopsusports.com/sports/m-footbl/psu-m-footbl-body.html [gopsusports.com]
    https://www.theverge.com/2017/7/25/16025146/chronic-traumatic-encephalopathy-football-cognition-health [theverge.com]

    • (Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday April 26, @11:53PM

      by bzipitidoo (4388) on Thursday April 26, @11:53PM (#672398) Journal

      Not cynical enough, MC!

      This is about $! Hiking and running are way too cheap, only need a decent pair of shoes for that, and can get those for less than $100. Backpacking costs hardly any more. But football now, need a whole uniform, not just a special pair of shoes. Makes money for the school too.

  • (Score: 2) by corey on Thursday April 26, @10:59PM (1 child)

    by corey (2202) on Thursday April 26, @10:59PM (#672370)

    The Engineering Society club's sole purpose seemed to be to beat other clubs at drinking comps. And for the fellas to compete over the 3-per-100 females doing an engineering degree. But I didn't go to Penn State.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 26, @11:32PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 26, @11:32PM (#672388)

      A better mating strategy would be to join a club with a bunch of social studies majors in it.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 26, @11:13PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 26, @11:13PM (#672376)

    s/are deemed too risky/due to a left wing policy of infantilization/

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 26, @11:23PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 26, @11:23PM (#672380)

      I was going to give you a -1 flamebait, but then remembered that PA is a very conservative (and mostly Republican) state, so I just think you are wrong.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 26, @11:31PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 26, @11:31PM (#672385)

      s/are deemed too risky/put us in too much danger of getting sued/

      FTFY

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday April 26, @11:25PM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Thursday April 26, @11:25PM (#672383) Homepage Journal

    Will they disband the monkey bar climbing club too?
    And the chalk board brush clapping society?

    Harumph!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 26, @11:27PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 26, @11:27PM (#672384)

    I read the article, the students want the club but not the Uni

    The university offers an outdoor adventures programme for students, but it is significantly more expensive than student-led club.

    The Outing Club said their fees amount to $20 (£14) a year, while a weekend trip with the university programme could cost around $110 (£79).

