18/04/26/1828239 story
posted by janrinok on Thursday April 26, @10:47PM
from the walk-in-the-park dept.
from the walk-in-the-park dept.
Pennsylvania State University orders student groups to disband
A US college outdoors club is being disbanded because its activities, which include hiking, running and backpacking, are deemed too risky.
Pennsylvania State University officials said the group will be reconstituted to focus more on safety.
The 98-year-old Outing Club is one of three that will be disbanded from next semester: the caving and scuba clubs have also been deemed unsafe.
Pennsylvania State University Disbands "Outing Club" Due to Safety Concerns | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 18 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Sulla on Thursday April 26, @10:53PM (7 children)
My God why don't people think more often of the Children? We should be thankful that some people are willing to keep us from harming ourselves.
Such incredible bullshit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 26, @11:03PM (2 children)
Even worse since university students are adults.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday April 26, @11:31PM (1 child)
No they're not. Real adults do not have restrictions on the purchase of legal substances.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday April 26, @11:36PM
s/Real/Legal/
The two are not the same.
My preferred pronouns are wetback/faggot/cunt. Your move.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Thursday April 26, @11:13PM
Yes, indeed. Who are we gonna give those Darwin Award to now. Hiking running and backpacking is just the activity that has a good chance of removing the sub-par from the gene-pool. What are they thinking? Do we really want to muddle the gene-pool with morons? What a very bad way to shape the future!
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday April 26, @11:37PM (1 child)
It's a simple liability thing. Thank the lawyers...
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 26, @11:52PM
Yep - putting any kind of university sponsored label on it invites attempts to pin responsibility on the organization. Our high school was terrified when groups of us would get together and go places without them - 'twas their own damn fault for cancelling most of the school sponsored field trips as attempted punishment for some kids who got caught with empty liquor bottles on one (not a behavioral observation, just empty bottles.)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 26, @11:49PM
At my Uni I and my friends didn't join any such clubs, we just got together for epic 1000 mile road trips with all the same associated risks of young adult judgement at large in the world, but with none of the safeguards of a larger organization with experience and oversight. Nobody died (in our groups); and we had nothing to do with that drunk idiot who tried to swing down the outside of the building from a 10th floor window to a 9th floor window while tied to a lamp cord.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday April 26, @10:56PM (1 child)
Oh, look, they still have NFL. No risk there!
http://www.gopsusports.com/sports/m-footbl/psu-m-footbl-body.html [gopsusports.com]
https://www.theverge.com/2017/7/25/16025146/chronic-traumatic-encephalopathy-football-cognition-health [theverge.com]
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday April 26, @11:53PM
Not cynical enough, MC!
This is about $! Hiking and running are way too cheap, only need a decent pair of shoes for that, and can get those for less than $100. Backpacking costs hardly any more. But football now, need a whole uniform, not just a special pair of shoes. Makes money for the school too.
(Score: 2) by corey on Thursday April 26, @10:59PM (1 child)
The Engineering Society club's sole purpose seemed to be to beat other clubs at drinking comps. And for the fellas to compete over the 3-per-100 females doing an engineering degree. But I didn't go to Penn State.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 26, @11:32PM
A better mating strategy would be to join a club with a bunch of social studies majors in it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 26, @11:13PM (3 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 26, @11:23PM (1 child)
I was going to give you a -1 flamebait, but then remembered that PA is a very conservative (and mostly Republican) state, so I just think you are wrong.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 26, @11:35PM
Last I looked, PSU was a public university. Are university faculty mostly republican? [washingtonpost.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 26, @11:31PM
FTFY
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday April 26, @11:25PM
Will they disband the monkey bar climbing club too?
And the chalk board brush clapping society?
Harumph!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 26, @11:27PM
I read the article, the students want the club but not the Uni