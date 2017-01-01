from the You-can-make-eye-contact dept.
Today, we’re excited to share a preview release of Hubs by Mozilla, a new way to get together online within Mixed Reality, right in your browser. Hubs is the first experiment we’re releasing as part of our Social Mixed Reality efforts, and we think it showcases the potential for the web to become the best, most accessible platform to bring people together around the world in this new medium.
[...] When using a Mixed Reality headset with Hubs, you’ll be able to interact online in a whole new way. Instead of through a screen, you will be spending time together in what feels like a real place. You can make eye contact, high five, laugh together, or just explore. It’s up to you, and it all happens right in your browser just like any other website.
[...] When in the room, you can see one another, move around, and pick up and throw virtual objects. And of course, you can hear each other’s voices with fully spatialized audio, so it sounds like you are in a real place.
Source: Introducing Hubs: A new way to get together
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 27, @12:43AM
Is it a new decentralized communication platform?!
False alarm, it's just mixed reality.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Friday April 27, @12:43AM (1 child)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snotnose on Friday April 27, @01:32AM
This is where the Craigslist personals will end up.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Friday April 27, @01:11AM
Every time I think Mozilla is maximally crazy they come up with a crazier idea.
Still, it's Mozilla, not Firefox. Perhaps they won't attempt to force integration of it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 27, @01:12AM
Firefox still leaks memory like a sieve. Come on Moz, fix some of the bugs before spending time on new shit (this also means leaving the UI alone, don't waste time/money on people that want to change things for the hell of it).
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday April 27, @01:15AM (1 child)
Even after a quick read I'm not sure what "mixed reality" is -- looks like some shitty robot vr social club if one is to go after the images. Is it robofacebookvr? Clearly they need to add some blockchainz otherwise this thing will never ride the hypetrain.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 27, @01:24AM
Augmented reality on steroids:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mixed_reality [wikipedia.org]
I thought it was supposed to denote a headset that could do both VR + AR, guess not.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday April 27, @01:33AM (1 child)
So, can I used mixed reality to display a less retarded user interface over the Firefox UI?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday April 27, @01:37AM
Unfortunately not.
It's only in the natural order of this world: you'll have the worst of all realities stewed together in that mixture.