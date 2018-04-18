Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Culprit In Reducing Effectiveness Of Insulin Identified

posted by mrpg on Friday April 27, @01:44AM   Printer-friendly
from the macross dept.
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Scientists at Osaka University discovered that Stromal derived factor-1 (SDF-1) secreted from adipocytes reduced the effectiveness of insulin in adipocytes and decreased insulin-induced glucose uptake.

[...] Using microarray database analysis, this group of scientists identified SDF-1 as a factor to enhance expression in adipocytes in both fasting and obese states and found that SDF-1 reduced the effectiveness of insulin in adipocytes. In actuality, in SDF-1 knockout mice, insulin-induced glucose uptake increased (i.e., blood sugar levels decreased), and insulin efficacy improved (i.e., insulin sensitivity was enhanced). Their research results were published in Diabetes.

Based on the results of this study, it is expected that insulin sensitivity in adipocytes will increase by inactivating the SDF-1 signaling pathway, which will lead to treatment of obese type 2 diabetes.

Original Submission


«  Hubs by Mozilla: A New Way to Get Together Online
Culprit In Reducing Effectiveness Of Insulin Identified | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Booga1 on Friday April 27, @02:16AM

    by Booga1 (6333) on Friday April 27, @02:16AM (#672433)

    If this holds true, this could be a serious breakthrough. I've lost multiple friends to diabetes and nearly lost family as well. I hope this can become a treatment post-haste!

(1)