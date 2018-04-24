Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

AT&T’s Least Favorite Net Neutrality Bill Takes Another Step Forward

posted by martyb on Friday April 27, @06:35AM   Printer-friendly
from the should-have-quit-while-they-were-ahead dept.
Digital Liberty

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

A California bill that would impose the nation's strictest net neutrality law has been approved by another state Senate committee, bringing it closer to passage.

The California Senate Judiciary committee approved the bill Tuesday in a 5-2 vote, with Democrats supporting the net neutrality rules and Republicans opposing them.

Ars Technica earlier reporting Bad news for AT&T and Comcast: Calif. Senate panel OKs net neutrality bill adds the following

“California can—and must—step up to re-establish the Obama-era net neutrality rules to protect consumers and our democracy," bill sponsor Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) said in an announcement.

The bill would replicate the US-wide bans on blocking, throttling, and paid prioritization that were implemented by the FCC in 2015, and it would go beyond the FCC rules with a ban on paid data-cap exemptions. The FCC voted to repeal its rules in December, although the commission hasn't finalized the repeal yet.[/ars_story_sidebar]

[...] The bill would also need approval from the Democratic-majority State Assembly and Governor Jerry Brown, also a Democrat.

Original Submission


«  Kim Jong-un Crosses Into South Korea for Summit
AT&T’s Least Favorite Net Neutrality Bill Takes Another Step Forward | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.