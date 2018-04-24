from the should-have-quit-while-they-were-ahead dept.
A California bill that would impose the nation's strictest net neutrality law has been approved by another state Senate committee, bringing it closer to passage.
The California Senate Judiciary committee approved the bill Tuesday in a 5-2 vote, with Democrats supporting the net neutrality rules and Republicans opposing them.
Ars Technica earlier reporting Bad news for AT&T and Comcast: Calif. Senate panel OKs net neutrality bill adds the following
“California can—and must—step up to re-establish the Obama-era net neutrality rules to protect consumers and our democracy," bill sponsor Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) said in an announcement.
The bill would replicate the US-wide bans on blocking, throttling, and paid prioritization that were implemented by the FCC in 2015, and it would go beyond the FCC rules with a ban on paid data-cap exemptions. The FCC voted to repeal its rules in December, although the commission hasn't finalized the repeal yet.[/ars_story_sidebar]
[...] The bill would also need approval from the Democratic-majority State Assembly and Governor Jerry Brown, also a Democrat.