Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Cheap 3-D Printer Can Produce Self-Folding Materials

posted by takyon on Friday April 27, @08:00AM   Printer-friendly
from the print-at-warp-speed dept.
Hardware

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have used an inexpensive 3-D printer to produce flat plastic items that, when heated, fold themselves into predetermined shapes, such as a rose, a boat or even a bunny.

Lining Yao, assistant professor in the Human-Computer Interaction Institute and director of the Morphing Matter Lab, said these self-folding plastic objects represent a first step toward products such as flat-pack furniture that assume their final shapes with the help of a heat gun. Emergency shelters also might be shipped flat and fold into shape under the warmth of the sun.

[...] Other researchers have explored self-folding materials, but typically have used exotic materials or depended on sophisticated processing techniques not widely available. Yao and her research team were able to create self-folding structure by using the least expensive type of 3-D printer -- an FDM printer -- and by taking advantage of warpage, a common problem with these printers. [...] FDM printers work by laying down a continuous filament of melted thermoplastic. These materials contain residual stress and, as the material cools and the stress is relieved, the thermoplastic tends to contract. This can result in warped edges and surfaces. "People hate warpage," Yao said. "But we've taken this disadvantage and turned it to our advantage."

[...] A video showing the self-folding process is available at https://vimeo.com/265829811

Original Submission


«  AT&T’s Least Favorite Net Neutrality Bill Takes Another Step Forward
Cheap 3-D Printer Can Produce Self-Folding Materials | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.