NASDAQ May Become a Cryptocurrency Exchange

posted by takyon on Friday April 27, @09:33AM   Printer-friendly
from the www-street dept.
Business Techonomics

An Anonymous Coward writes:

CNBC reports:

Once the space matures, Nasdaq is open to becoming a platform for trading cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, according to the company's CEO.

"Certainly Nasdaq would consider becoming a crypto exchange over time," Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman told CNBC's Squawk Box Wednesday. "If we do look at it and say 'it's time, people are ready for a more regulated market,' for something that provides a fair experience for investors."

A key roadblock for the Nasdaq and other institutional investors is regulation, which Friedman said needs to be ironed out before the company would add an exchange. But she was bullish on the future of digital assets.

"I believe that digital currencies will continue to persist - it's just a matter of how long it will take for that space to mature," Friedman said. "Once you look at it and say, 'do we want to provide a regulated market for this?' Certainly Nasdaq would consider it."

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday April 27, @09:48AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Friday April 27, @09:48AM (#672533)

    Crypto currency, the libertarians' coin for their daily needs, the govt can't control or trace it, right?
    Was that how the tale was told or is my memory failing?

    Once it starts to be traded at stock exchange (and packed in derivatives and other investment banksters' bullshit), that's where the next bust may come. And Average Joe will have none of it.

