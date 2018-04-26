from the your-DNA,-please dept.
The Orange County Register reports:
[...] one of California's most prolific serial killers and rapists was caught by using online genealogical sites to find a DNA match, prosecutors said Thursday. Investigators compared the DNA collected from a crime scene of the Golden State Killer to online genetic profiles and found a match: a relative of the man police have identified as [the suspect, who was arrested.]
[...] Authorities didn't give the name of the site, one of many, like Ancestry and 23andMe, that allow people to send in their DNA and find long-lost relatives. [...] Contacted Friday, representatives of both Ancestry and 23andMe.com said the sites weren't involved in the case.
takyon: Also at NYT, The Sacramento Bee, NPR, and CNN, which added:
When police announced they had finally caught the Golden State Killer, Bruce Harrington had a simple message for the politicians who fought his tireless efforts to expand the California's criminal offender DNA database. "You were wrong," he said.
Harrington, whose brother and sister-in-law were killed in 1980, spent years in front of public safety committees, pleading with them to embrace DNA technology. "And frankly I ran into a buzz saw of opposition."
Many state elected officials and rights groups fiercely opposed any attempt by the state to expand its DNA collection database. Critics cited the privacy rights of people in police custody and questioned the constitutionality of allowing the state to gather DNA samples without evidence of guilt.
In 2004, California voters passed Proposition 69, known as the "DNA Fingerprint, Unsolved Crime and Innocence Protection Act." It gave the state broader powers to collect DNA. Now, it could get samples from anyone not just convicted of a felony, but even arrested for one. In some cases, authorities could also collect DNA from misdemeanor arrests.
Say goodbye to your genetic privacy. We have killers to catch.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Virindi on Friday April 27, @12:30PM (2 children)
Lesson: you can be as paranoid as you want, but other people in your life will still betray you. Whether it is sending DNA to Big Brother, or tagging you in Facebook pictures, it only takes a certain percentage of the population to gather data on the entire population. So "voluntary" reporting is enough to follow everyone.
Something to think about the next time a story comes out about the evil acts of some big data project, and some argue that it is no big deal because it is all voluntary*.
*Yes, I also make this argument from time to time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 27, @12:44PM (1 child)
this was a serial killer.
if the same methods are used in a case where politicians try to expose immoral (but legal) acts by other politicians, then it's a problem (and I guess this is the sort of situation you have in mind).
you need to know whether a warrant was obtained in this case to sift through the data.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Friday April 27, @01:12PM
I understand that the person in this case is likely* the worst type of human trash that there is. And that is always how precedent is set; when people want to expand the scope of the law or practice, they always use it first on the most unlikable people.
*Though this is not proven yet. And DNA evidence also has issues that courts completely ignore out of convenience.