A breakthrough in restoring micro-circulation has allowed scientists to keep pig brains alive outside of a body:
In a step that could change the definition of death, researchers have restored circulation to the brains of decapitated pigs and kept the reanimated organs alive for as long as 36 hours.
The feat offers scientists a new way to study intact brains in the lab in stunning detail. But it also inaugurates a bizarre new possibility in life extension, should human brains ever be kept on life support outside the body.
The work was described on March 28 at a meeting held at the National Institutes of Health to investigate ethical issues arising as US neuroscience centers explore the limits of brain science.
During the event, Yale University neuroscientist Nenad Sestan disclosed that a team he leads had experimented on between 100 and 200 pig brains obtained from a slaughterhouse, restoring their circulation using a system of pumps, heaters, and bags of artificial blood warmed to body temperature. There was no evidence that the disembodied pig brains regained consciousness. However, in what Sestan termed a "mind-boggling" and "unexpected" result, billions of individual cells in the brains were found to be healthy and capable of normal activity.
It's possible that the level of function could be increased, and the brains could be kept alive indefinitely:
Sestan now says the organs produce a flat brain wave equivalent to a comatose state, although the tissue itself "looks surprisingly great" and, once it's dissected, the cells produce normal-seeming patterns.
The lack of wider electrical activity could be irreversible if it is due to damage and cell death. The pigs' brains were attached to the BrainEx device roughly four hours after the animals were decapitated.
However, it could also be due to chemicals the Yale team added to the blood replacement to prevent swelling, which also severely dampen the activity of neurons. "You have to understand that we have so many channel blockers in our solution," Sestan told the NIH. "This is probably the explanation why we don't get [any] signal."
Sestan told the NIH it is conceivable that the brains could be kept alive indefinitely and that steps could be attempted to restore awareness. He said his team had elected not to attempt either because "this is uncharted territory."
Next step: hooking it up to a computer?
Michelle Star writes at C/net that Surgeon Sergio Canavero, director of the Turin Advanced Neuromodulation Group in Italy, believes he has developed a technique to remove the head from a non-functioning body and transplant it onto the healthy body. According to Canavero's paper published in Surgical Neurology International, first, both the transplant head and the donor body need to be cooled in order to slow cell death. Then, the neck of both would be cut and the major blood vessels linked with tubes. Finally, the spinal cords would be severed, with as clean a cut as possible. Joining the spinal cords, with the tightly packed nerves inside, is key. The plan involves flushing the area with polyethylene glycol, followed by several hours of injections of the same, a chemical that encourages the fat in cell membranes to mesh. The blood vessels, muscles and skin would then be sutured and the patient would be induced into a coma for several weeks to keep them from moving around; meanwhile, electrodes would stimulate the spine with electricity in an attempt to strengthen the new nerve connections.
Head transplants have been tried before. In 1970, Robert White led a team at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, US, that tried to transplant the head of one monkey on to the body of another. The surgeons stopped short of a full spinal cord transfer, so the monkey could not move its body. Despite Canavero’s enthusiasm, many surgeons and neuroscientists believe massive technical hurdles push full body transplants into the distant future. The starkest problem is that no one knows how to reconnect spinal nerves and make them work again. “This is such an overwhelming project, the possibility of it happening is very unlikely,” says Harry Goldsmith.
The businessinsider.com article seems to best line out the many clues and linkings that this may be the case, not the least of which seems to be that the image of Dr. Canavero is used as the neurosurgeon in the game. Also possibly telling, the article states:
Hideo Kojima, who heads up the “Metal Gear Solid” franchise, tweeted about his next project in 2010: “The next project will challenge a certain type of taboo. If I mess up, I’ll probably have to leave the industry. However, I don’t want to pass by avoiding that. I turn 47 this year. It’s been 24 years since I started making games. Today, I got an ally who would happily support me in that risk. Although it’s just one person. For a start, it’s good.” This makes it sound like Kojima was able to persuade Dr. Canavero to join his venture — to help leverage his authority as a famous doctor and neurosurgeon to promote "Metal Gear Solid 5" with a viral marketing stunt.
[More...]
The scientist who claims to be about to carry out the first human head transplant says that he has successfully done the procedure on a monkey.
Maverick neurosurgeon Sergio Canavero has tested the procedure in experiments on monkeys and human cadavers, he told New Scientist.
Dr Canavero says that the success shows that his plan to transplant a human's head onto a donor body is in place. He says that the procedure will be ready before the end of 2017 and could eventually become a way of treating complete paralysis.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/head-transplant-has-been-successfully-done-on-a-monkey-maverick-neurosurgeon-sergio-canavero-claims-a6822361.html
takyon: Coverage at New Scientist with a "graphic content warning".
Previously: First Human Head Transplant Could Happen in Two Years
Complete Head Transplant or Complete Publicity Stunt
Over at Newsweek, Hannah Osborne is reporting - First Human Head Transplant Successfully Performed on Corpse, Sergio Canavero Announces — Key bits:
Scientists have carried out a head transplant on a human corpse, the neurosurgeon behind the operation has announced.
At a press conference in Vienna, Austria, Sergio Canavero said his team was able to remove the head from one body and connect it to the body of another by fusing the spine, nerves and blood vessels. He said the next step will be to carry out the operation on a living person, The Telegraph reports.
"The first human transplant on human cadavers has been done. A full head swap between brain dead organ donors is the next stage,” he said. "And that is the final step for the formal head transplant for a medical condition which is imminent.”
Canavero said a “high number” of people have volunteered to be his first head transplant patient. It is thought he will carry out the operation in China in December.
Because, of course, some of us are aware of the special dynamics of the intersection between Ethics, Journalism, and the Chinese government.
And then the next kicker to sufficiently anti-bait the click:
The Italian neurosurgeon did not present any evidence of his claims at the conference.
But, who knows what gruesome story we'll hear about in December.
Anonymous Coward on Friday April 27, @05:19PM

now Nixon will be president again...
now Nixon will be president again...
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 27, @05:32PM (1 child)
I guess this is the day that Futurama will be the new vision for the future and not Star Trek.
Shoot, I'm a guy... can't become Mom. Well, death by snu-snu it is then.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 27, @06:31PM
http://futurama.wikia.com/wiki/The_Gender_Bender [wikia.com]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neutopia_(Futurama) [wikipedia.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday April 27, @05:45PM
Well, Nixon's been dead for a while, so there's a chance his brain has decomposed too much.
However, this does lend itself to putting your brain in a robot body [youtube.com].
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday April 27, @05:32PM (1 child)
Don't do it! [archive.org]. You don't want to be sentenced to life!
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
takyon on Friday April 27, @06:20PM

Meh, you'll live.
Meh, you'll live.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday April 27, @05:40PM (1 child)
Soon, the hero won't even have to save the victim, before their head is chopped off.
It's all very interesting, but a large dose of caution needs to be used in research like this. There's potential for them to be inflicting torture on their test subjects without them realizing it. They seem to be erring on the side of caution, though.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday April 27, @06:32PM
Several sci-fi stories have explored virtual immortality. Most seem to view the possibility as a horror. It's something we might want to see, but not experience. If you're very lucky, you just go bat-shit insane, and live in your own imaginary world. Of course, that depends on what kind of crazy you happen to be. Your own world may be a worse hell than anyone can impose on you.
︻╦══╤─
(Score: 3, Interesting) by leftover on Friday April 27, @05:45PM (1 child)
This result is a stretch of the term "alive". Really no surprise their four hour delay! Have a portable life support unit right where the pig is being slaughtered, already plumbed for the right numbers of supply and return lines with barbed connectors. No microsurgery needed for this part, just a matter of seconds to restore bulk blood flow to the entire head. Then take the unit plus head back to the lab to get the brain out of the head. (Or just leave it intact to scare the living shit out of people!)
Bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 27, @06:28PM
It will be interesting to see if the one of the NIH-friendly "ethical" teams advances the technique in order to quell skepticism, or some maverick goes all in with the slaughterhouse heads and manages to "restore awareness" (keeping the head and skull intact might be a good move, at least initially). Later, a pig brain (no eyes, ears, etc.) could be installed in a robot body (here's one precedent [nature.com]).
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Friday April 27, @05:48PM (1 child)
This article wins best article ever award.
It will be a long, long time before this awesome article is improved on, I am convinced. Just wow.
This is better by far than even previous best studies [dilbert.com] on the brain!
takyon on Friday April 27, @06:22PM

You missed this gem:
You missed this gem:
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by eapache on Friday April 27, @05:58PM (1 child)
Please tell me "mind-boggling" is what this process comes to be know as in the future. Would you like your mind boggled today?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 27, @06:16PM
What, I can get it done twice a week?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Osamabobama on Friday April 27, @06:05PM (2 children)
Imagine a Beowulf cluster of these!
...
Oh, are we not doing that one anymore?
Appended to the end of comments you post. Max: 120 chars.
takyon on Friday April 27, @06:22PM

top 10 anime spoilers
top 10 anime spoilers
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 27, @06:29PM
http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/next/body/brain-linked-monkeys-form-super-organism-deftly-control-robotic-arm/ [pbs.org]
Pig brains, in my Beowulf cluster? It's more likely than you think.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday April 27, @06:24PM (1 child)
So the brain was locked up squealing in pain, with billions of cells showing normal activity, but no sign of consciousness?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 27, @06:34PM
From the summary:
We can be pretty confident that not much is going on there, and if it was, they "terminated the experiment" at the 36 hour mark.
The researchers certainly don't want to accidentally restore awareness because they are kowtowing to the "bioethicists", as usual.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 27, @06:42PM
Heck, we've had khallow posting here for years! And they are proud of keeping a pig-headed head alive for 36 hours?