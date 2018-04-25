from the set-emoji-on-stun dept.
The pistol emoji ― 🔫 ― is being phasered out, or turned into a water pistol:
Google is the latest company to ditch the pistol with a new emoji update for Android users. The switch to a bright orange and yellow water gun, rolling out now, mimics changes made by Apple, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Samsung over the last few years. That leaves Microsoft as the only major platform with the realistic handgun emoji. True, Facebook still uses it, but a spokesperson for the company confirmed to Emojipedia that it would also be replacing its gun emoji with a toy water gun. The Verge has reached out to Microsoft for comment.
[...] Ironically, Microsoft initially displayed the gun emoji as a toy, but changed it to a revolver in 2016 as part of its emoji redesign project. With Google's (and Facebook's) latest move, Microsoft's gun emoji puts it at philosophical odds with the other giant tech companies based in the US where gun violence is a major concern. As we previously noted, in 2016 Apple successfully pushed to remove the rifle icon from the standardized collection of emoji.
However, later on the day The Verge's article was published, Microsoft revealed that it is jumping on the trend as well:
We are in the process of evolving our emojis to reflect our values and the feedback we've received. Here's a preview: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbqXVKBU0AAdXLk.jpg
It seems 🚸 should 👀 watch out what kind of 💩 they're sending with their 📱💻 if they don't want to get a visit from the 👮🚓. Time writes:
Emojis are quickly becoming the language of the Internet, but with that power comes a raft of new legal issues. Cases are beginning to emerge in which police charge people — often kids — for using emoji in ways that they deem threatening.
[...] a 12-year-old girl in Fairfax, Va. was charged with threatening her school and computer harassment because she posted a message on Instagram that included a bomb, knife and gun emojis and the phrase "meet me in the Library."
[...] a teen was charged with making a terrorist threat after he wrote a Facebook post that included three gun emojis pointing at the head of a police officer emoji.
Business Insider is reporting that Apple is changing its implementation of the "pistol" emoji (🔫 \U0001F52B; "🔫") from a revolver to a toy water gun. According to Apple's announcement, the change will take effect with the release of iOS 10 this fall. Apple's announcement didn't explicitly mention the change or its rationale but the change is, predictably, ruffling some feathers.
[...] The Emojipedia website argued that the symbol could still appear as a lifelike gun in messages sent to non-iOS users. Apple made the change in the wake of a series of shootings in the US.
However, Microsoft announced this week that its toy gun symbol would be redesigned as a more realistic-looking firearm. The emoji character system allows companies to use slightly different designs of the same basic objects, signs or expressions.
"The thing is, emojis already look different on different platforms and it does cause confusion," Jeremy Burge, editor of Emojipedia, told the BBC. "When we're dealing with guns and toys as a comparison, that's a whole new level of problems that we have there."
[...] "Apple has the most prominent emoji set that people use," said Mr Burge. "I think it has a high responsibility to be a bit cautious."
There was further criticism from web users, but a columnist in the Guardian praised the move as a statement on gun control.
"It's a smart, small part in the battle - which we're presently losing - to keep Americans safe," wrote Jean Hannah Edelstein. There have been calls previously - including from a campaign called Disarm the iPhone - to remove the handgun icon from iOS devices.
[...] Both Apple and Microsoft have said they are working with the Unicode Consortium - the body that maintains lists of emojis across different platforms.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Friday April 27, @06:58PM (3 children)
Until just a few days ago I took it for granted that Emoji rendering was always in color. Color seems like a huge part of what makes them useful, or at least, fun. I see colored emoji everywhere under OS X. In the shell, in IRC, on the web, etc.
But I learned that under some operating systems, these are rendered as font glyphs, in the color of the current font.
That was a real TIL moment for me.
The bowdlerizing of the gun emoji doesn't surprise me a bit. They did it for you / the children, Special Butterflies.
On the plus side, I might just seriously intend to shoot you with a water pistol. Loaded with actual water. I have huge ammo reserves for these wetly weapons. Spray and pray, man, spray and pray. :)
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 27, @07:05PM
Yellow and green, eh? Ur-ine trouble, mister.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Friday April 27, @07:20PM
That's so called "emoji presentation" vs "text presentation". The Unicode standard instead of specifying solid rules when to use either, instead requires user agents to rely on magic pixies and mind reading. Even worse are optional features, like ZWJ sequences.
The pistol (🔫 U+1F52B) and rifle (🥆 U+1F946) glyphs also provide a nice way to tell operating systems meant for children vs those for grown-ups. I just searched fonts shipped in Debian, and didn't find one that displays a toy for either of these codepoints.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Friday April 27, @08:24PM
Well they already sucked all the colors out of the MSN logo butterfly.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Friday April 27, @07:12PM (3 children)
Where the hell are you with your AR sig? Google can't keep *us* down!
Seriously, though. I do not like this trend we've been on for a while. I hardly know how to act in the world today for fear of offending somebody... Good thing I'm an introvert, I guess.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday April 27, @07:19PM
Hmm... there's an idea. Little bit of sed and we could replace the pistol character with an entirely more awesome AR15 png.
My preferred pronouns are wetback/faggot/cunt. Your move.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Friday April 27, @07:20PM
Yeah, exactly. Now a mere icon of a cartoon gun will make people upset? People need to get over themselves. Sometime in their life they are likely to encounter a situation that is ACTUALLY emotionally difficult, and when that day comes they will be wholly unprepared.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 27, @07:47PM
Yup. I would much prefer if we just stuck to punishing the criminals and not worrying about possible bad things and left the "always watching" to that God figure people used to use so much.
My guess is that the cognitive load of our fear based society is incredibly detrimental.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday April 27, @07:43PM (3 children)
Gun Emojis don't kill people. People kill people.
Now where's the automatic weapon emoji?
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Friday April 27, @07:45PM
🥆 U+1F946
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 27, @07:59PM
🏮, ➰, 💣? 💎💎💎
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KuP0OJOzNKA [youtube.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by conn8d on Friday April 27, @08:19PM
Gun's don't kill people, vegans do.
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Friday April 27, @07:56PM
Thank fuck, that's the American gun crisis sorted. Thank you UTF+
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 27, @07:59PM (2 children)
People don't know what a fucking font is.
People think they have that little fucking control over their devices that they have to rely on the VENDOR to get them the font they want! Or maybe they're talking about Windows 10 and you actually can't install fonts. In that case, people have GIVEN UP that much control over their device!
Apparently they're completely in-fucking-capable of installing a different font!
HOLY FUCKING SHIT PEOPLE!
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Friday April 27, @08:02PM (1 child)
Maybe they are using an iPhone. In which case it's not "Jeebus!", but "Jobs!"
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 27, @08:09PM
But jobs are good so Apple gets a free pass on, um, everything!
(Score: 2) by archfeld on Friday April 27, @08:01PM (1 child)
It actually looks like a power drill to me more than anything else, but we all know that power drills kill as well as guns...
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 27, @08:10PM
Taken from injury lawyer website:
Here are some statistics on the number of emergency room (ER) visits per year caused by individual types of tools (source: "The Most Dangerous Power Tools," Forbes.com, December 2009):
Power nailers or nail guns: 37,000 emergency room visits/year
John Deere-type Riding Lawn Mowers: 37,000 hospital visits a year
Chain Saws: 36,000 ER visits/year
Stationary Table Saws: 29,000 ER visits/year
Snowblowers: 5,7000 ER Visits per year; 19 deaths recorded since 1992
Circular or Rotary Saws: 10,600 ER cases/year
Power Drills: 5,800
Backhoes: Average of 38 construction fatalities a year
Air Compression Devices: 2,400
Wood Chippers: Average of 3 deaths a year
If they could take our guns, they would come for the nailguns next.
In Great Cuckin they are now "rounding up" sticks and bicycle wheels during their "weapon sweeps" meant to make it looks like they are doing their jobs.
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Friday April 27, @08:12PM
Changing a revolver to a toy or cartoon gun is not much of a change. I get what they are trying to do, but a gun is still a gun. Cartoon guns are still a depiction of a gun. So is a water pistol, a toy given to young children so they can "play with guns".
Eh, as I age I understand why people become more conservative. Everyone keeps changing your shit. Oh well, the times change. Fuck everything.