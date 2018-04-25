18/04/27/2316252 story
Saturday April 28, @06:13AM
from the F'd-security dept.
Hotel door locks worldwide were vulnerable to hack
Millions of electronic door locks fitted to hotel rooms worldwide have been found to be vulnerable to a hack. Researchers say flaws they found in the equipment's software meant they could create "master keys" that opened the rooms without leaving an activity log.
The F-Secure team said it had worked with the locks' maker over the past year to create a fix. But the Swedish manufacturer is playing down the risk to those hotels that have yet to install an update. "Vision Software is a 20-year-old product, which has been compromised after 12 years and thousands of hours of intensive work by two employees at F-Secure," said a spokeswoman for the company, Assa Abloy.
