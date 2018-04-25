Stories
F-Secure Finds Vulnerabilities in Electronic Door Locks

Hotel door locks worldwide were vulnerable to hack

Millions of electronic door locks fitted to hotel rooms worldwide have been found to be vulnerable to a hack. Researchers say flaws they found in the equipment's software meant they could create "master keys" that opened the rooms without leaving an activity log.

The F-Secure team said it had worked with the locks' maker over the past year to create a fix. But the Swedish manufacturer is playing down the risk to those hotels that have yet to install an update. "Vision Software is a 20-year-old product, which has been compromised after 12 years and thousands of hours of intensive work by two employees at F-Secure," said a spokeswoman for the company, Assa Abloy.

Also at F-Secure.

