From CNN reporting:
The National Rifle Association is setting aside years of documents related to its interactions with a Kremlin-linked banker, as the gun-rights group appears to be bracing for a possible investigation, according to sources familiar with the situation.
The NRA has faced fresh scrutiny from congressional investigators about its finances and ties to Alexander Torshin, one of the 17 prominent Russian government officials the US Treasury Department recently slapped with sanctions. The gun-rights group has said it is reexamining its relationship with Torshin, who is a lifetime NRA member, in the wake of the sanctions.
The renewed attention has highlighted the close-knit if sometimes uneasy alliance between top NRA officials and Torshin -- a relationship that ensnared members of Trump's team during the presidential campaign, inviting further congressional scrutiny.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 28, @07:59PM
Wealthy people buy political influence. This was the Clintons business model and it's wonderful to see that CNN's senior political analyst is no longer involved with Soros funded ProPublica. Things like that are especially important for an organisation where the parent company is still listed on the site of a Russian asset they supposedly sold in 2015. [cartoonnetwork.ru]
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Saturday April 28, @08:19PM
Hmm, suppose there's an orphanage standing on land I want to put my new golf field on. So I ask a friend who happens to be related to something that's currently unpopular to donate to said orphanage. Sounds like a plan!
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.