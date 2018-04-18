Early childhood caries, a form of severe tooth decay affecting toddlers and preschoolers, can set children up for a lifetime of dental and health problems. The problem can be significant enough that surgery is the only effective way to treat it.

Recently researchers from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine discovered that, in many cases, early childhood caries result from dental plaque that contains both bacteria and fungus working together to make the biofilm on the teeth more pathogenic and difficult to remove. Now they have shown that these two types of microorganisms synergize to enhance drug resistance, enabling the fungal cells to avoid being killed by antifungal therapies. Yet simultaneously targeting the matrix produced by the bacteria along with the fungus offers a way around this protection.

"The current antimicrobial modalities for treating early childhood caries have limited efficacy," says Hyun (Michel) Koo, a professor in the Department of Orthodontics and divisions of Pediatric Dentistry & Community Oral Health in Penn's School of Dental Medicine. "Available evidence shows that biofilm-associated diseases are polymicrobial in nature, including a mix of bacterial and fungal species; therefore a treatment aimed at just one type of microorganism may not be effective. I think this work gives us a glimpse into alternative ways to disrupt cross-kingdom biofilm, a combinatorial approach that considers the fungal and bacterial components."