According to a new analysis,
[...] In this paper, simple one-dimensional dynamical models are uniquely applied to study in detail the fatal shot and the motion of the President's head observed in the film. Using known parameters from the crime scene, explicit force calculations are carried out for determining the projectile's retardation during tissue passage along with the resulting transfer of momentum and kinetic energy (KE). The computed instantaneous KE transfer within the soft tissue is found to be consistent with the formation of a temporary cavity associated with the observed explosion of the head, and subsequent quantitative examination of this phenomenon reveals two delayed forces at play in the backward motion of the President following impact. It is therefore found that the observed motions of President Kennedy in the film are physically consistent with a high-speed projectile impact from the rear of the motorcade, these resulting from an instantaneous forward impulse force, followed by delayed rearward recoil and neuromuscular forces.
janrinok: Be prepared for some detailed mathematical proofs, but well within the abilities of our community, and some interesting deductions.
Popcorn time! [youtube.com]
Complicated mathematics proves grainy film proves man was shot.
Exact location of shooter, caliber of weapon, possibility of second shot from front seat body guard, together with issues relating to the autopsy, not proved or disproved by these calculations.
Conspiracy theorists happy, nothing has changed.
Fodder for a new round of JFK assassination conspiracy books.
Being old enough to remember the assassination it's a shame I'll never know the complete truth. Perhaps my son will.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/E._Howard_Hunt#"Deathbed_confession"_of_involvement_in_Kennedy_assassination [wikipedia.org]
Hasn't "shot from behind" been the official story for decades? Didn't Mythbusters and about a thousand other experimenters replicate the same thing?
If computer tech has advanced so much, why is this a one dimensional analysis? Can't we do four (including time) pretty well now?
So, what exactly is the news here? Anyone?
Everyone has done the "proofs"
The news here is that, this time, *mathematicians* got in on it.
Or maybe the news is that mathematicians did something with a title that anyone (who isn't a mathematician) can understand..
(Say, as opposed to things like this: https://www.math.uni-bielefeld.de/~rehmann/ECM/cdrom/3ecm/pdfs/pant3/dijkgr.pdf [uni-bielefeld.de] or this: https://arxiv.org/abs/hep-th/9711117 [arxiv.org] )
LBJ did it.
