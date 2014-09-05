Stories
John F. Kennedy May Have Been Shot from Behind

posted by janrinok on Saturday April 28, @09:35PM
from the too-late dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

According to a new analysis,

[...] In this paper, simple one-dimensional dynamical models are uniquely applied to study in detail the fatal shot and the motion of the President's head observed in the film. Using known parameters from the crime scene, explicit force calculations are carried out for determining the projectile's retardation during tissue passage along with the resulting transfer of momentum and kinetic energy (KE). The computed instantaneous KE transfer within the soft tissue is found to be consistent with the formation of a temporary cavity associated with the observed explosion of the head, and subsequent quantitative examination of this phenomenon reveals two delayed forces at play in the backward motion of the President following impact. It is therefore found that the observed motions of President Kennedy in the film are physically consistent with a high-speed projectile impact from the rear of the motorcade, these resulting from an instantaneous forward impulse force, followed by delayed rearward recoil and neuromuscular forces.

janrinok: Be prepared for some detailed mathematical proofs, but well within the abilities of our community, and some interesting deductions.

  Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 28, @09:39PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 28, @09:39PM (#673139)

    Popcorn time! [youtube.com]

  MostCynical on Saturday April 28, @09:58PM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Saturday April 28, @09:58PM (#673141)

    Complicated mathematics proves grainy film proves man was shot.

    Exact location of shooter, caliber of weapon, possibility of second shot from front seat body guard, together with issues relating to the autopsy, not proved or disproved by these calculations.

    Conspiracy theorists happy, nothing has changed.

  black6host on Saturday April 28, @10:08PM

    by black6host (3827) Subscriber Badge on Saturday April 28, @10:08PM (#673147) Journal

    Being old enough to remember the assassination it's a shame I'll never know the complete truth. Perhaps my son will.

  Justin Case on Saturday April 28, @10:09PM

    by Justin Case (4239) Subscriber Badge on Saturday April 28, @10:09PM (#673148)

    Hasn't "shot from behind" been the official story for decades? Didn't Mythbusters and about a thousand other experimenters replicate the same thing?

    If computer tech has advanced so much, why is this a one dimensional analysis? Can't we do four (including time) pretty well now?

    So, what exactly is the news here? Anyone?

  Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 28, @10:15PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 28, @10:15PM (#673151)

    LBJ did it.

  JoeMerchant on Saturday April 28, @10:21PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Saturday April 28, @10:21PM (#673154)

    There should be some kind of moderation on the submissions after they're posted, just to give easy to read feedback on what kind of stories are interesting.

