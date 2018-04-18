from the there's-always-a-secondary-effect dept.
[...] The research team studied the medical records of 40,770 patients aged over 65 diagnosed with dementia, and compared them to the records of 283,933 people without dementia. More than 27 million prescriptions were analysed.
[...] They found that there was a greater incidence of dementia among patients prescribed greater quantities of anticholinergic antidepressants, and anticholinergic medication for bladder conditions and Parkinson's.
[...] "We studied patients with a new dementia diagnosis and looked at what anticholinergic medication they were prescribed between four and 20 years prior to being diagnosed.
"We found that people who had been diagnosed with dementia were up to 30 per cent more likely to have been prescribed specific classes of anticholinergic medications. And the association with dementia increases with greater exposure to these types of medication.
"What we don't know for sure is whether the medication is the cause. It could be that these medications are being prescribed for very early symptoms indicating the onset of dementia.
"But because our research shows that the link goes back up to 15 or 20 years before someone is eventually diagnosed with dementia, it suggests that reverse causation, or confounding with early dementia symptoms, probably isn't the case.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Sunday April 29, @02:01AM (3 children)
I had a Dr. try to prescribe me a medication for depression that was primarily used for preventing bed wetting at night, which wasn't my problem. Glad I said no way. Now, there must be some reason...
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday April 29, @02:33AM (2 children)
That's called in the 'biz an "off-label use case." Nutbags are prescribed anti-seizure drugs, for example, in an attempt to attenuate their nutbaggy symptoms.
Of course, nowadays, big pharma is not to be trusted. It wasn't always that way, though. Education is a good example of that. Education was once about educating, before Education became big business. Same with Defense. And making drugs to save lives.
The flu vaccine is a good example. Polio was a bitch but the flu isn't. Now everybody is supposed to receive flu vaccines, even that was something everybody just dealt with back when I was a kid. Now you have all this hysterical scaremongering, with not only the next "potentially lethal" strain of plain flu coming down the pipeline, but swine flu and bird flu and whatnot.
I get modded down over and over again for talking shit about vaccination. I am not anti-vaccination when the intent is pure, to save lives rather than to make money. In modern times, however, only a fool would drink the vaccination kool-aid. It's time for a tangent here, those of you who have served in the military were pumped full of vaccines all at once and on your second or third day. The worst part of basic training is not that you have to be in basic training, it's that you have to do the first few weeks sick off your ass from all the vaccines you get pumped with. Rumor has it that the worst one is the Polio vaccine, the single sweet-tasting red droplet they put on your tongue.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 29, @02:48AM (1 child)
Education is still about education, but schooling is not about education. In fact, schooling largely never was about education, despite the fact that it's supposed to be so. Separate the two things in your mind and you will be better off.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday April 29, @02:52AM
Going by your logic, "schooling" is getting the flu and spending those uncomfortable days puking your guts out at midnight.
"Education," by your logic, is getting the vaccine and then doing the same anyway. But I am not that smart, perhaps I misinterpreted you?
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday April 29, @02:11AM
Searched Google. Anticholinergic medication appears to treat secondary symptoms of not only more serious disorders but the side-effects of other medicines, medicines that otherwise-healthy nuts would be prescribed.
Analysis: If the root cause of the ailment is not directly biologically known (as in the Parkinson's example) it's quite possible that other medications people are fed nowadays are the cause of the dementia, rather than what was stated in the article. The summary references Parkinson's in particular but with other drugs used in conjunction with the ones described in the summary, one of their side-effects is called "Parkinsonism."
The research team described in the summary are close but no cigar. They are barking up the wrong tree. How many people pumped up with that Haldol shit also take some other anticholinergic drug to attenuate Haldol's side-effects?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 29, @02:24AM
I'm as sharp as a tack!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 29, @03:03AM
