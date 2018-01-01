from the I've-burned-twice-as-fast dept.
We all have a preferred time for sleeping — a body clock. There are “morning people,” “evening people [aka 'night owls'],” and those in between. Our preferences for when to sleep are called chronotypes. And, increasingly, researchers have been investigating what happens to people whose body clocks are out of sync with the rest of society.
[...] Those who reported having a later chronotype (people who are night owls) had a 10 percent increased likelihood of dying compared to people who had an earlier chronotype. And this was true for people of all ages in the study, and for both men and women.
[...] It’s hard to know how all these risks interplay with one another, and there’s no clear answer as to why there may be health risks to being a late sleeper.
But here’s a compelling hypothesis: When our biological clock is out of sync with society’s, our whole biology gets thrown off, and many aspects of our lives grow more stressful. Having a very late chronotype is like living in a constant state of jet lag, which takes a toll on the body.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Sunday April 29, @06:33AM (5 children)
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 1) by sonamchauhan on Sunday April 29, @06:40AM
Yes, but what's the hurry?
(Score: 2) by edIII on Sunday April 29, @07:30AM (3 children)
That's being simplistic. It's 100% chance over a finite period of time. Which is really to say that nobody we know, recognize, and scientifically quantify, has succeeded in making selections against death more than 117 years. Or whatever the oldest being recorded is. Thankfully, the actual of chance of dying any one moment is fairly low, although continually increasing.
It's more accurate to say that all of us have an increasing chance of death overtime, greatly influenced by how we select against it (hundreds or thousands of times per day possibly).
On another note, since we are all essentially decaying produce, a continually increasing chance of death is probably not a bad thing.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Sunday April 29, @07:40AM (2 children)
You say that like I was not even here! I go with Steven Wright [someecards.com]:, "I plan to live forever. So far, so good."
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 29, @07:47AM (1 child)
http://searchnut.com/?ncn=9aaf6e53b0441488c8231af5835d3c9b1524988005&sb=1&pt=2&qs=&st=You+say+that+like+I+was+not+even+here%21+I+go+with+Steven+Wright+%5Bsomeecards.com%5D%3A%2C+%22I+plan+to+live+forever.+So+far%2C+so+good.%22+ [searchnut.com]
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Sunday April 29, @07:52AM
What? You can't find it? Poor AC! Poor, poor, AC. May your Google-fu serve you better in the future.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 29, @06:34AM
100% chance of dying vs 110% of dying, a tough call.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday April 29, @06:39AM (2 children)
Omae wa mou shindeiru.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 29, @07:19AM (1 child)
If you're living in the US right now, you don't have a job, you don't have health insurance, and you're starving to death. That's the new normal for Americans today. You thought the 1930s were bad. Welcome to the Greatest Depression. This one never ends.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 29, @07:25AM
Shut the fuck up, you worthless nihilistic piece of trash.
I'm goddamned sick of pricks like you. You don't even know what a tough situation is, motherfucker. I've lived through shit that would have finished a pussy like you off, and I'm still here. So take your negative bullshit and FUCK OFF.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 29, @06:48AM (2 children)
We won. That other site is down. Probably dead. Maybe for good.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Sunday April 29, @07:13AM (1 child)
Not a good thing.
When one place is dead, the zombies move on to the next.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 29, @07:23AM
Zombie niggers split open your head and fuck your brain and fill your skull with zombie nigger seed.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Sunday April 29, @07:20AM
Maybe, being late at night somewhere on the Globe, we are already dead, and this what we see before us, is an aristarchus submission, and he is finally free, liberated from the slings and arrows of outrageous editors. . . . "I see dead Soylentils, and, they don't even know they are dead!"
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2) by edIII on Sunday April 29, @07:33AM (1 child)
It means I finally get some peace from those sleep interrupting bastards, The Morning People.
While I have a 10% greater chance of dying, I'm comforted knowing that a Morning Person dies each day attempting to foolishly wake a Night Owl. Or at least I hope so :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 29, @07:45AM
You only dreamed about killing the Morning People. While you were sleeping, the Morning People had a meeting that you never wake up early enough to attend, and they voted unanimously to fire you. Your last paycheck was direct deposited and your rent was direct debited. The fridge is empty and you have no money left to buy food. Have a nice death.