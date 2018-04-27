Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

An Open Source Sip-And-Puff Mouse For Affordable Accessibility

posted by mrpg on Sunday April 29, @11:14AM   Printer-friendly
from the open-source-or-free-software? dept.
Hardware

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

[...] A sip-and-puff can make a world of difference to a quadriplegic, but they’re not exactly cheap. So to help out a friend, [Jfieldcap] designed and built an open source sip-and-puff mouse on the cheap. As is best for such devices, the design is simple and robust. The hollow 3D-printed mouthpiece acts as handle for a joystick module, and a length of tubing connects the mouthpiece to a pressure sensor. An Arduino lets the user move his head to position the cursor; hard sips and puffs are interpreted as left and right clicks, while soft mouth pressure is used for scrolling. In conjunction with some of the accessibility tools in modern OSes and personal assistant software like Siri or Cortana, the sip-and-puff opens up the online world, and for all of $50 in material.

Original Submission


«  Army Researchers find the Best Cyber Teams are Non-Social
An Open Source Sip-And-Puff Mouse For Affordable Accessibility | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.