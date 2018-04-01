Stories
Why You Should Never Rely on Social Media

posted by mrpg on Sunday April 29, @03:56PM
canopic jug writes:

Steven Saus has written a blog post about why you should never rely on social media. In his latest post on the topic he points out that:

[...] If you don’t personally own your website and data, you don’t have a website or data. Quite simply, you cannot rely on someone else for you to have a website, platform, or social media presence.

[...] I now know, in my gut, how fragile my access to the services Google, Facebook, and Twitter supply are.

Because – and I cannot stress this enough – my ban from G+ was due to something I supposedly posted to G+ when I was unable to post to G+. Hell, I still don’t know what got me in trouble in the first place.

Regardless, my trust is broken, and my role as product has been made painfully clear.

G+ is used as the example, but the same principles apply to the other social control media.

  • (Score: 2, Touché) by fustakrakich on Sunday April 29, @04:16PM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Sunday April 29, @04:16PM (#673422) Journal

    If you need social media (unless it's your job), you're already in trouble. You can get time, traffic, and temps on the radio.

  • (Score: 2) by N3Roaster on Sunday April 29, @04:34PM

    by N3Roaster (3860) <roaster@wilsonscoffee.com> on Sunday April 29, @04:34PM (#673424) Homepage Journal

    At the end of the rant, the author moves to Mastodon. I also set up an instance [typica.us] a couple weeks ago on a whim. It wasn't hard. Did it in an evening after work. Thanks to federation, I was quickly seeing more activity on my feeds than I did on G+ (granted, a low bar) even when I was the only user on that instance.

    

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday April 29, @04:46PM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Sunday April 29, @04:46PM (#673427) Homepage Journal

    so i need SoylentPersonalWebSite/SuiteServer?

    I don't want to be held hostage: will Buzz cut our Runaway and Eth? I. DON'T. KNOW?
    Supposeably he says he won't, but maybe he'll change his mind? Maybe?

    Should i abandon Soylent?
    Dog help me! I am clueless....i donno wat to do!

    I needs social media friends to tell me EVERYTHING! Help me ObiNews: you're my only hope!

    
