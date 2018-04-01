from the all-my-life-is-in-my-flash-drive dept.
Steven Saus has written a blog post about why you should never rely on social media. In his latest post on the topic he points out that:
[...] If you don’t personally own your website and data, you don’t have a website or data. Quite simply, you cannot rely on someone else for you to have a website, platform, or social media presence.
[...] I now know, in my gut, how fragile my access to the services Google, Facebook, and Twitter supply are.
Because – and I cannot stress this enough – my ban from G+ was due to something I supposedly posted to G+ when I was unable to post to G+. Hell, I still don’t know what got me in trouble in the first place.
Regardless, my trust is broken, and my role as product has been made painfully clear.
G+ is used as the example, but the same principles apply to the other social control media.
(Score: 2, Touché) by fustakrakich on Sunday April 29, @04:16PM
If you need social media (unless it's your job), you're already in trouble. You can get time, traffic, and temps on the radio.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by N3Roaster on Sunday April 29, @04:34PM
At the end of the rant, the author moves to Mastodon. I also set up an instance [typica.us] a couple weeks ago on a whim. It wasn't hard. Did it in an evening after work. Thanks to federation, I was quickly seeing more activity on my feeds than I did on G+ (granted, a low bar) even when I was the only user on that instance.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday April 29, @04:46PM
so i need SoylentPersonalWebSite/SuiteServer?
I don't want to be held hostage: will Buzz cut our Runaway and Eth? I. DON'T. KNOW?
Supposeably he says he won't, but maybe he'll change his mind? Maybe?
Should i abandon Soylent?
Dog help me! I am clueless....i donno wat to do!
I needs social media friends to tell me EVERYTHING! Help me ObiNews: you're my only hope!
