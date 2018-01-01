Stories
UK Driver Banned for Riding in Passenger Seat While Using Tesla Autopilot Mode

posted by janrinok on Sunday April 29, @08:08PM   Printer-friendly
from the my-invisible-friend dept.
takyon writes:

A driver using Tesla Autopilot improperly was caught on camera by another driver, leading to his arrest:

A driver who moved into the passenger seat after putting his electric car into autopilot while at 40mph on a motorway has been banned from driving.

Bhavesh Patel, 39, of Alfreton Road, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at St Albans Crown Court. A witness in another car filmed him sitting in the passenger seat of his Tesla S 60 on the M1 between junctions 8 and 9 near Hemel Hempstead.

Patel said he was the "unlucky one who got caught", the court was told.

The footage was posted on social media before it was reported to the police.

Also at The Guardian.

As well as the 18-month driving ban he was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also put on a 10-day rehabilitation programme and will have to pay £1,800 in costs.

[...] Road investigators were told by Tesla engineers that the autopilot function, including traffic-aware cruise control and auto-steer, was only intended to assist a "fully attentive driver".

Original Submission


