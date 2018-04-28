from the punters-were-happy dept.
A state-owned French art museum has discovered that more than half of its collection consists of worthless fakes and experts fear that other public galleries may also be stuffed with forgeries.
An art historian raised the alarm after noticing that paintings attributed to Etienne Terrus showed buildings that were only constructed after the artist's death in 1922. Experts confirmed that 82 of the 140 works displayed at the Terrus museum in Elne, the artist's birthplace in southern France, were fakes.
Many of the forged oil paintings, watercolours and drawings were bought with £140,000 of municipal funds over the past few decades. Others were given to the museum by two local groups that raised money to buy them by appealing for donations. Some were bequeathed by a private collector.
Yves Barniol, the mayor of Elne, near the Spanish border, said: "It's a catastrophe. I put myself in the place of all the people who came to visit the museum, who saw fake works of art, who paid an entrance fee. It's intolerable and I hope we find those responsible."
[...] Art experts estimate that at least 20 per cent of paintings owned by major museums across the world may not be the work of the purported artists.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by frojack on Monday April 30, @12:41AM (1 child)
But did you enjoy the collection until you found out it was fake?
I suspect your villain is long since dead.
Municipal funds. Hmmm.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday April 30, @01:03AM
Can I get a museum with just fakes? I think I would prefer it.
Done! [smithsonianmag.com]
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday April 30, @12:42AM (1 child)
Ha ha ha: all the artsy-fartsy's who think elephant paintings are just amazing and can't tell a fart from perfume...
comeuppance!
sucker born every museum opening.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Monday April 30, @01:03AM
I'm not sure it's that simple. One of the ways to study local history as it fit into the culture is to visit the local gallery of the work of a local artist.
Plausible, but wrong, information was conveyed, damaging said study.
It's sort of like anyone who was fooled by Irving's Biography of Howard Hughes [wikipedia.org] getting a "comeuppance" -- that's not what happened. Plausible, but wrong, information was conveyed by Irving, who went to prison for it and rightly so.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 30, @12:43AM (1 child)
Half of their collection is fake. That's more than 80 fake paintings. Can all of this be bad luck or was this a long-running conspiracy?
Note to self: check the Picasso hanging in the bathroom to see if it contains buildings that went up after the artist died.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday April 30, @01:03AM
