Experimental Stacked Organic Solar Cell is 15% Efficient

posted by Fnord666 on Monday April 30, @04:21AM   Printer-friendly
from the light-work dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Electronicsweekly.com reports

Researchers at the University of Michigan have found a way to stack solution-processed organic solar cells on top of vacuum-processed cells, creating an tandem solar cell with 15% efficiency.

"For the last couple of years, efficiency for organic photo-voltaics was stuck around 11 to 12%," said Michigan physicist Xiaozhou Che.

The top solution-processed non-fullerene-acceptor cell absorbs infra-red up to 950nm, and the bottom fullerene-based cell absorbs visible light starting at 350nm.

"By themselves, the cells achieve 10 to 11% efficiency. When we stack them together, we increase light absorption and efficiency improves to 15% with an anti-reflection coating," said Che [...]

High fabrication yield organic tandem photovoltaics combining vacuum- and solution-processed subcells with 15% efficiency (DOI:10.1038/s41560-018-0134-z) (DX)

Original Submission


