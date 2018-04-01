Kevin Beaumont reports that, by compromising a router at Equinix in Chicago, attackers were able to forge DNS responses for myetherwallet.com, with users "redirected to a server hosted in Russia, which served the website using a fake certificate." Victims' online wallets were drained of cryptocurrency.

Also at The Verge and Ars Technica which said

Amazon lost control of a small number of its cloud services IP addresses for two hours on [April 24] when hackers exploited a known Internet-protocol weakness that let them to redirect traffic to rogue destinations. By subverting Amazon's domain-resolution service, the attackers masqueraded as cryptocurrency website MyEtherWallet.com and stole about $150,000 in digital coins from unwitting end users. They may have targeted other Amazon customers as well.

