Small pieces of plastic (sizes less than 5mm), dubbed microplastics, have been found all over the world, particularly in the great garbage patches associated with major ocean gyres. One of the puzzling things about the microplastic composition of these garbage patches is that, despite the enormous increase in production of plastics and other man-made materials over the past decades, the microplastic abundance has not changed over the time they have been monitored. This suggests that there are large sinks where these particles disappear.



Obbard et al. report in the most recent issue of the open-access journal Earth's Future that Arctic ice is one of these sinks. Ice core sampling has shown the concentration of microplastics encapsulated in the ice is at least two orders of magnitude higher than that observed in the garbage patches. Given the expected melt rate of the ice, this means a great deal of trapped plastic will be released back into the oceans.