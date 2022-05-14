from the plastic-sink dept.
BBC News reports that "ice cores were gathered from five regions throughout the Arctic Ocean in the spring of 2014 and summer of 2015" and the researchers "found concentrations of over 12,000 particles per litre of sea ice - which is two to three times higher than" than they had seen previously.
Arctic sea ice is an important temporal sink and means of transport for microplastic
Previously: Microplastics in Arctic Ice
Small pieces of plastic (sizes less than 5mm), dubbed microplastics, have been found all over the world, particularly in the great garbage patches associated with major ocean gyres. One of the puzzling things about the microplastic composition of these garbage patches is that, despite the enormous increase in production of plastics and other man-made materials over the past decades, the microplastic abundance has not changed over the time they have been monitored. This suggests that there are large sinks where these particles disappear.
Obbard et al. report in the most recent issue of the open-access journal Earth's Future that Arctic ice is one of these sinks. Ice core sampling has shown the concentration of microplastics encapsulated in the ice is at least two orders of magnitude higher than that observed in the garbage patches. Given the expected melt rate of the ice, this means a great deal of trapped plastic will be released back into the oceans.
Here's the idea: freeze the great Pacific garbage patch. [soylentnews.org]
I wonder how much the Heisenberg uncertainty principle applies in this situation? Certainly, we wouldn't be up there measuring if the Arctic weren't so interesting because it's starting to melt more, and that melting brings in more recent (and therefore polluted) seawater. Finally, all these research boats churning around probably mix in even more polluted water.
Righto, climacteric researchers in their frenzy and their boats transport microplastic into arctic. I wonder how nobody thought about, not even that uncertainly principled Heisenberg!
It all makes sense now.