Pioneered by the defence department's Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Program (JNLWD), the new direct energy weapon has the ability to stop a cart in its tracks without harming the vehicle or its driver.
"The jammer works by targeting the car's engine control unit causing it to reboot over and over, stalling the engine. Like an invisible hand, the microwaves hold the car in place." David Law, who leads JNLWD's technology division, said in March: "Anything that has electronics on it, these high-powered microwaves will affect. As long as the [radio] is on, it holds the vehicle stopped."
[...] "The RFVS system uses high-power magnetron tubes to generate intense RF pulses that interfere with a vehicle's electronics, rendering it temporarily inoperable. The engine cannot be restarted while the RF is on but is readily restarted once the RF is turned off. Thus, the RFVS system allows for the maintenance of a safe keep-out zone in situations that might otherwise require the use of lethal force. The defined measure of success for this system is a demonstrated, effective capability against more than 80% of the candidate target-vehicle-class list, which includes passenger cars and large vehicles."
A video shows demonstrations of the weapon against cars and boats.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 30, @10:31PM
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday April 30, @10:34PM
Stops your attacker, pops your popcorn so you can watch him get beat up, and if you're quick enough, may give cancer to the mother-in-law !
(Not recommended for London: Effective range on rainy days may drop to 5 inches)
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday April 30, @10:35PM
"old-fashioned" distributors, mechanical fuel injection, cable speedometers.. Sounds likethere will be a market for old Mercedes diesels.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 30, @10:45PM (1 child)
You can always say he was a Muslim terrorist.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Monday April 30, @11:22PM
Parent jokes, but this weapon does seem prone to collateral damage along the same lines as a carpet-bombing run.
I would hope that use of this does not become standard for preventative scenarios (e.g. 24/7 usage around 'strategic assets' or events like marathon run courses). The possibility of unintended consequences such as pacemaker interference (well, maybe not at the marathon, but still) is high.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday April 30, @11:08PM
It'll stop your CART as long as the radio is on: what music has to be playing? AC/DC?
;)
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 30, @11:13PM
We can use this, and the similar Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Program, to stop people near the border.
Stop the cars far from the border, making them walk, then make them miserable with the beams.
At the actual border, we stop sheep with electric fences. That ought to work.
It beats the alternatives, which generally require ammo. Not that it wouldn't be hilarious to see them step on landmines, but that is messy and costly. (BOOM! Oh look, more burrito filling!)