More than 500 students and teachers were evacuated from a university in Melbourne, Australia, as a result of a smell initially suspected to be gas.
But it turned out the "gas" that students smelt at a Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology library was a rotting durian found in a cupboard.
Durians are a prized fruit in South East Asia with a sweet and creamy flesh, but their smell can take some getting used to.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 01, @01:57AM (1 child)
Or as students call it; "air freshener"!
(Score: 3, Funny) by MostCynical on Tuesday May 01, @02:04AM
Well, once they'd all left the building, it probably did smell better.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Tuesday May 01, @02:41AM
Could have just said that they found durian in a cupboard, I dont think it makes much difference fresh or rotten as far as the smell goes.