Melbourne University Evacuated Due to Rotting Fruit

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday May 01, @01:44AM
from the what-is-that-smell? dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

BBC News reports

More than 500 students and teachers were evacuated from a university in Melbourne, Australia, as a result of a smell initially suspected to be gas.

But it turned out the "gas" that students smelt at a Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology library was a rotting durian found in a cupboard.

[...]

Durians are a prized fruit in South East Asia with a sweet and creamy flesh, but their smell can take some getting used to.

Original Submission


