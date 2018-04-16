Stories
Man Uses Dashcam Footage to Prove His Innocence--Sort of

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday May 01, @04:48AM   Printer-friendly
from the self-incrimination dept.
/dev/random

-- OriginalOwner_ writes:

Associated Press affiliate KTAR-FM reports

[...] after 25-year-old Xavier Moran was involved in a crash on April 5, he told a sheriff's deputy he had been cut off by another driver and could prove it with his dashboard camera. He then signed a consent waiver to search the camera.

When the Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy reviewed the footage, he saw Moran burglarizing a beauty store. Authorities say the video showed Moran taking a baseball bat from the trunk and someone using the bat to break the glass door to the store.

He was arrested [April 10] on burglary charges.

Boing Boing further reports that the guy just can't stay out of trouble.

I first heard the story via NPR's "news" quiz show "Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me".

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 01, @04:56AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 01, @04:56AM (#674044)

  • (Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 01, @04:58AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 01, @04:58AM (#674045)

    after 25-year-old Xavier Moran was involved in a crash on April 5, he told a sheriff's deputy he had been cut off by another driver and could prove it with his dashboard camera. He then signed a consent waiver to search the camera.

    Do you find that talking to the police just isn't as exciting as it once was? Try consenting to police searches as well! Twice the fun and nothing can possibly go wrong with this plan!

  • (Score: 1, Flamebait) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday May 01, @05:07AM

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday May 01, @05:07AM (#674047) Homepage Journal

    Thank you to the incredible Law Enforcement Officers from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. They keep us safe and are very cool about it! pic.twitter.com/NlhxpPwmzT [t.co]

    --
    Text TRUMP to 88022 to join the #TrumpTrain [facebook.com]!

  • (Score: 2) by Spamalope on Tuesday May 01, @05:46AM

    by Spamalope (5233) on Tuesday May 01, @05:46AM (#674054) Homepage

    Well, it's not like petty theft is the act of someone who thinks through the consequences and can weigh the merits and downsides of a plan well.

