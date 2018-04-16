18/04/30/2335231 story
from the self-incrimination dept.
Associated Press affiliate KTAR-FM reports
[...] after 25-year-old Xavier Moran was involved in a crash on April 5, he told a sheriff's deputy he had been cut off by another driver and could prove it with his dashboard camera. He then signed a consent waiver to search the camera.
When the Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy reviewed the footage, he saw Moran burglarizing a beauty store. Authorities say the video showed Moran taking a baseball bat from the trunk and someone using the bat to break the glass door to the store.
He was arrested [April 10] on burglary charges.
Boing Boing further reports that the guy just can't stay out of trouble.
I first heard the story via NPR's "news" quiz show "Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me".
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 01, @04:56AM
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 01, @04:58AM (1 child)
Do you find that talking to the police just isn't as exciting as it once was? Try consenting to police searches as well! Twice the fun and nothing can possibly go wrong with this plan!
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Tuesday May 01, @05:46AM
Well, it's not like petty theft is the act of someone who thinks through the consequences and can weigh the merits and downsides of a plan well.