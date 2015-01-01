Twitter is the latest company to face scrutiny for how it protects user data, after disclosing this week that it sold data access to a Cambridge Analytica-linked researcher.

The news comes a month after Facebook came under fire for leaking user data to Cambridge Analytica through a third-party app. A Twitter spokesperson told Threatpost that enterprise company Global Science Research, owned by the same researcher behind Cambridge Analytica, had "one-time API access" to a "random sample of public tweets" in 2015.

"Based on the recent reports, we conducted our own internal review and did not find any access to private data about people who use Twitter," the spokesperson told Threatpost. "Unlike many other services, Twitter is public by its nature. People come to Twitter to speak publicly, and public tweets are viewable and searchable by anyone."