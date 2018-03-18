Apple has long been rumored to be working on a pair of augmented reality glasses, but a report today suggests that they're looking to compete with Google, Microsoft and Facebook in the virtual reality space as well.

CNET reports that Apple has its eye set on the 2020 release of a wireless headset that combines AR and VR technologies. The report also gives specific details for the project internally referred to as T288. Namely, sources told CNET that the headset will have an 8K display for each eye and will connect wirelessly to a dedicated "box."

One of the general assumptions many in the market had been operating under was that Apple might "skip" entertainment-focused VR altogether in favor of approaching the lifestyle-focused AR technologies that put a digital layer between users and the real world.