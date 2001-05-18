from the no-you-see-me,-now-you-don't dept.
Google will slowly be rolling out a number of changes for consumer Gmail users and G Suite users. Some of the changes improve usability and productivity, while others are meant to maximize data and user protection. Some of the new security options should help enterprise users meed GDPR compliance needs.
[...] Gmail confidential mode will allow users to:
- Set expiration dates for emails or revoke previously sent messages
- Secure access to the contents of emails by requiring recipients to enter a password
- Restrict the recipients’ ability to forward, copy, download or print emails.
These things will be possible because these emails will not be actually downloaded in the recipients’ inbox, but will be placed on a separate page/window where their content can be viewed, and the email will show that page.
Guess I'll be switching to ProtonMail for my webmail needs, which, granted, are few.
Source: https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2018/04/26/gmail-self-destructing-emails/
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday May 01, @02:05PM (4 children)
So, they're going to make people take screen-shots of things they want to save. That's.... not evil at all, nope.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by loonycyborg on Tuesday May 01, @02:14PM
Also, nothing stops you from using a modified browser that doesn't honor any restrictions on copy/paste. Hopefully google will at least add an option to opt out of getting such emails in the first place, cause the whole idea is dumb.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by zocalo on Tuesday May 01, @02:26PM (2 children)
What does bother me about this is that it's ripe for abuse. For recipients on non-Google platforms there's presumably going to be a standard template email that lets them open the Google controlled webpage - which will presumably require scripting be enabled to display the content and try to lock down screen captures, "Save As", etc. for good measure. Yeah, let's have another way to encourage users to click on dodgy links in legitimate looking but fake emails - and one that has time based pressure to respond immediately written right into the spec. Fuck you very much, Google! If we make it though the next week before we see some bad actors starting to emulate these messages to phish, push malware, or just get click-throughs, I'll be very surprised.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday May 01, @02:45PM
Really? You let your time-critical email links still work after, say, 30 minutes?
The big mistake most people and organizations make with email is thinking that it's a remotely secure communications medium. It isn't, it never has been, and we should not be pretending otherwise.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 01, @02:46PM
Gmail the new pdf, but with tracking. Facebook have first and sell to highest bidder.
Google, you know the electrons leak information?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by theluggage on Tuesday May 01, @02:10PM
Well, I'll definitely use that feature next time I want to send out a ransom demand, blackmail letter, racially/sexually offensive comment, herbal viagra ad... etc.
Oh, wait, I suppose Google will archive a copy should the authorities come knocking? Right, silly me.
Coming next: screen capture utilities banned from ChromeOS.
(Score: 2, Informative) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday May 01, @02:17PM
Google did so much for Crooked Hillary. With the very biased search. This very special EMAIL, it would have been great for her. Instead of the illegal server. Maybe it's something she asked for. I don't know. Maybe Anthony Wiener (also a Dem) asked for it. Folks, we're living in the Age of Social Media. I don't do EMAIL. I use Snapchat when I'm sending a very special message. The lady sees my message, then it goes away. PERFECTO!!!!
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday May 01, @02:34PM
FTFY
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 01, @02:36PM
“If you have something that you don't want anyone to know, maybe you shouldn't be doing it in the first place."
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Tuesday May 01, @02:47PM
Cool features. This seems like the kind of stuff that would be better as a 3rd party service though. Obviously the point here is that Google gets to better track who you are sending emails to, to build a better human connection graph. Just like the spooks...
Wait! Hold on a second. Hasn't every teenager on the planet already figured out that no matter the DRM or how locked down the app, you can bypass "self-destructing" pictures and text by just taking a picture of it with a camera? "Self-destructing" content does nothing but give people a false sense of security. How silly. It sounds like some clueless manager tacked this feature on to a list.