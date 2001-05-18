from the free-providing-you-pay-more dept.
Comcast keeps losing TV subscribers, but it has a new way to fight cord cutting.
As streaming video continues to chip away at cable TV subscriber numbers, Comcast is making some of its Internet speed increases available only to customers that pay for both Internet and video service.
Last week, Comcast announced speed increases for customers in Houston and the Oregon/SW Washington areas. The announcement headlines were "Comcast increases Internet speeds for some video customers."
Customers with 60Mbps Internet download speeds are being upped to 150Mbps; 150Mbps subscribers are going to 250Mbps; and 250Mbps subscribers are getting a raise to 400Mbps or 1Gbps.
Comcast says speed increases will kick in automatically without raising the customers' monthly bills—but only if they subscribe to certain bundles that include both Internet and TV service.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 01, @08:20PM (1 child)
Manipulating customers is not a good idea, but hey they're obviously getting desperate. As usual the dinosaurs would rather loudly stomp around than evolve with the times.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snow on Tuesday May 01, @08:33PM
Manipulating customers is essentially their business model. Well, that and defacto monopolies.
(Score: 2) by arcz on Tuesday May 01, @08:30PM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday May 01, @08:39PM
What happens when people get all of their TV from a combination of free YouTube, Kodi, and torrents?
The value of "TV" drops right down to zero. The cost of Internet probably goes up, unless some competition takes place (I'll use the Musky Starlink when it becomes available).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 01, @08:41PM
I'd have expected them to require "triple-pay", ie. add a landline spam wire, to get competitive data speeds.
(Score: 2) by BK on Tuesday May 01, @08:43PM
This is just the sort of anti-consumer behavior that might convince even Texas that they should aggressively regulate the likes of Comcast.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 01, @09:21PM
Fine with me cuz I leech ur xfinitywifi for free and I have a fetish for low res porn so I only need like 640 kbits to get my rocks off.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Tuesday May 01, @09:28PM
This is why we need more (or in some cases, any) internet options other than those provided by a CABLE company.