The Akademik Lomonosov, under construction since 2007, has been launched. The barge,
has a length of 144 metres (472 ft) and width of 30 metres (98 ft). It has a displacement of 21,500 tonnes and a crew of 69 people. For the power generation, it has two modified KLT-40 naval propulsion reactors together providing up to 70 MW of electricity or 300 MW of heat.
According to Engadget:
Starting from St Petersburg, it will be towed around Norway to a Russian town called Murmansk to take on nuclear fuel. From there, it will head to the Arctic to power the oil-industry town of Pevek, along with a desalination plant and drilling rigs. While it's not the first floating nuclear plant -- the US used one from 1968 to 1975 -- it will be the first one in almost 40 years.
Futurism reports that:
Rosatom, the government-owned Russian energy company that developed the Lomonosov, released a statement saying that the floating reactor will be "invincible" to tsunamis and other natural disasters, and that it has met all the requirements of the International Atomic Energy Agency. The company argues that they have rendered Lomonosov harmless to the environment.
A press release from Greenpeace says:
The floating nuclear power plant was initially supposed to be loaded with nuclear fuel and tested on site in the centre of St. Petersburg. However, due to pressure from the Baltic states and a successful petition organised by Greenpeace Russia, Rosatom, the state-controlled nuclear giant that owns and operates the floating nuclear power plant, decided on 21 July 2017 to move loading and testing to Murmansk.
A 2013 RT article said:
The Akademik Lomonosov is to become the spearhead of a series of floating nuclear power plants, which Russia plans to put into mass-production.
15 countries, including China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Algeria, Namibia, Cape Verde and Argentina, have previously expressed interest in acquiring such power stations.
The Times of London has an infographic that can be viewed by non-subscribers.
Science Magazine has a loosely related article, Floating Nuclear Plants: Power from the Assembly Line; the first page can be viewed by non-subscribers.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday May 01, @10:03PM (2 children)
Whatever floats their boat, I guess.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 01, @10:08PM (1 child)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bob_super on Tuesday May 01, @10:33PM (2 children)
If that arctic harbor is nicely enclosed and you dump 230MW of heat in it 24/7, the local fish population is going to be a very interesting case study.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 01, @10:56PM (1 child)
On the menu they'll just be listed as "Local Steamed Fish".
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday May 01, @11:32PM
Free soup, just go on the beach and help yourself.
Make sure you read the warning 'Caution. Hot sea. May result in scalding' signs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 01, @10:58PM (2 children)
What happens if it sinks? There are plenty of terrorist organizations (let alone military organizations) that would love to see how fast that ship takes on water.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 01, @11:10PM
OTOH, I'm not aware of any terrorist organizations that are active in the Arctic.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday May 01, @11:10PM
Let's go over this again: remote Russian arctic mining town.
Even if the terrorist leader had enough charisma to convince his followers to take on such a stupid mission, the sheer logistics, the lack of escape, and the likely blackout of the news makes it worse than a bad Hollywood plot.