Instagram will filter out bullying comments
At the F8 conference today, it was announced that Instagram will filter out bullying comments from posts, starting today. This includes anything "intended to harass or upset people in our community," the platform's CEO said in a post. Doing this will ensure Instagram remains "an inclusive, supportive place for all voices," he wrote.
From our CEO kevin "Starting today, Instagram will filter bullying comments intended to harass or upset people in our community. To be clear: we don't tolerate bullying on Instagram. Our Community Guidelines have always prohibited bullying on our platform, and I'm proud to announce this next step in our ongoing commitment to keeping Instagram an inclusive, supportive place for all voices. We also believe in promoting kindness — encouraging our community to support one another both on and off Instagram. On Saturday we will host a Kindness Prom to celebrate people on our platform who are spreading positivity. These young leaders are inspiring their peers by helping kindness, acceptance and support grow on Instagram and in the world. Since Mike and I founded Instagram, it's been our goal to make it a safe place for self-expression and to foster kindness within the community. This update is just the next step in our mission to deliver on that promise."
The filter will be enabled automatically, but can be disabled. Regardless of a user's settings, the filter will be able to automatically flag comments for official review. Facebook's DeepText machine learning algorithm is used to review words for context and meaning.
Instagram is attempting to automate their censorship.
No biggie, lots of alternatives. The only true evil in this whole internet business is the service provider. They are the only insurmountable obstacle to open communications.
One of the problems with automated censorship is that it always catches countless innocent people in the crossfire. Youtube is another great example of this. So even if one supports silencing the people ostensibly targeted by this, it's hard to support these automated systems.
The futility! What are they going to do when variations of "Great picture" or "You look stunning" become common as sarcastic slurs?
Why is it that would-be language censors never understand how language develops? Is it because they are all a bit "special"?
I would advise them to consult our own TMB .
