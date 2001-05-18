from the space-minerals dept.
Planetary Resources declares 'mission success' for Arkyd-6
The technology demonstration spacecraft Arkyd-6, built by Planetary Resources to test technologies for future asteroid prospecting, has completed all of its mission requirements, the company said April 24, 2018.
Launched on Jan. 12, 2018, atop an Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle with 30 other satellites, the 22-pound (10-kilogram) Arkyd-6 was designed as a technology demonstrator for future missions to explore and categorize asteroids for eventual resource mining.
[...] The company said the spacecraft successfully deployed its solar panels, demonstrated using its attitude control, distributed computing systems, communications systems, and its Mid-Wavelength Infrared (MWIR) imager.
Planetary Resources said the MWIR is the first commercial imager of its kind in space. It is capable of detecting water and other resources on Earth, but the company hopes to use the technology to locate water and minerals on asteroids for potential mining.
The company plans to launch Arkyd-301 spacecraft to near-Earth asteroids starting in 2020. The article includes an animation of what an Algerian refinery looks like using the MWIR imager.
Previously: Planetary Resources' Arkyd-6 Ready for Launch
« "Synthetic Opioids" Now Kill More People than Prescription Opioids in the U.S. | NASA Analyzes Forgotten Galileo Data from Flyby of Ganymede »
Related Stories
Planetary Resources' Arkyd-6 ready for launch
After years of development, the Planetary Resources-built Arkyd-6 is finally on the last leg of its journey into space. It is scheduled to be launched as a secondary payload atop India's PSLV-C40 mission in January 2018.
At approximately 4 by 8 by 12 inches (10 by 20 by 30 centimeters), Arkyd-6 is about twice the size of its predecessor, Arkyd-3R, which was deployed from the International Space Station's Kibo module airlock in 2015.
The Arkyd-6 contains the technology that will be used in Planetary Resources' asteroid exploration program such as second-generation avionics, communications, and attitude control systems, as well as orientation systems to aid in attitude control. It also includes the A6 instrument, which will provide infrared images of the Earth in the midwave slice of the spectrum.
The broadband imager spans 3 to 5 microns of the infrared spectrum. This slice of the spectrum reveals the presence of water and is sensitive to heat. As such, the A6 can search for traces of water not only on Earth but elsewhere. The ultimate objective of future versions of this instrument is to find water on near-Earth asteroids.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday May 02, @03:25AM (2 children)
They don't deserve the quote marks - there is no need to disparage their outcomes.
It made it into orbit, did all the things they wanted it to do, and hasn't (apparently) done anything unexpected.
Most senior managers define success with a far lower bar than that, and success bonuses often become "no one died because of the software" awards.
So, well done Planetary Resources. Now, just go rename your company, 'cos you're not mining any planets.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday May 02, @03:58AM (1 child)
changed to "mission success"
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday May 02, @04:08AM
When *does* it burn up?
(Score: tau, Irrational)