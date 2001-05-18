RiseML Blog last week reported benchmarks that suggest Google's custom TPUv2 chips and Nvidia V100 GPUs offer roughly comparable performance on select deep learning tasks but that the cost for access to TPUv2 technology on Google Cloud is less than the cost of accessing V100s on AWS. Google began providing public access to TPUv2 in February via its Cloud TPU offering which includes four TPUv2 chips.

[...] Elmar Haußmann, cofounder and CTO of RiseML, wrote in the company blog, "In terms of raw performance on ResNet-50, four TPUv2 chips (one Cloud TPU) and four V100 GPUs are equally fast (within 2% of each other) in our benchmarks. We will likely see further optimizations in software (e.g., TensorFlow or CUDA) that improve performance and change this.