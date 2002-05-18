from the mutant-money dept.
Hasbro Picks Up Power Rangers, Other Saban Entertainment Assets, for $522 Million
Toymaker Hasbro, Inc. announced on Tuesday said it would acquire Saban's Power Rangers and other entertainment assets in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $522 million.
The transaction also includes other properties including "My Pet Monster," "Popples," "Julius Jr.," "Luna Petunia" and "Treehouse Detectives." Hasbro and Saban brands previously announced a $22 million master toy licensing agreement set to begin next year.
Hasbro will pay nearly $230 million in cash and issue $270 [million] in Hasbro common stock for the assets. The sale is expected to [close] during the second quarter of 2018.
The Power Rangers franchise, first started in 1993 by Haim Saban, is one of the longest-running live-action kids series. It has now spawned a number of movies including last year's Lionsgate picture, which grossed $142 million globally.
Hasbro's financials were recently hurt by the demise of Toys "R" Us.
Also at Deadline, CNBC, and The Hollywood Reporter.
Toys 'R' Us has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US and Canada as it attempts to restructure its debts.
The firm was once a dominant player in the US toy market, but has struggled against larger rivals such as Amazon.
The move casts a shadow over the future of the company's nearly 1,600 stores and 64,000 employees.
The firm's European operations are not part of the bankruptcy proceedings and Toys R Us says it does not expect any immediate impact on its UK stores.
Toys R Us's operations in Australia, about 255 licensed stores and a joint venture partnership in Asia are also not included in the bankruptcy move.
[...] The bankruptcy filing is more evidence that traditional retailers are struggling in the US, as online retailers continue to capture market share.
Amazon marches on, or we're just at 'Peak Toy'?