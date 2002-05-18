Toymaker Hasbro, Inc. announced on Tuesday said it would acquire Saban's Power Rangers and other entertainment assets in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $522 million.

The transaction also includes other properties including "My Pet Monster," "Popples," "Julius Jr.," "Luna Petunia" and "Treehouse Detectives." Hasbro and Saban brands previously announced a $22 million master toy licensing agreement set to begin next year.

Hasbro will pay nearly $230 million in cash and issue $270 [million] in Hasbro common stock for the assets. The sale is expected to [close] during the second quarter of 2018.

The Power Rangers franchise, first started in 1993 by Haim Saban, is one of the longest-running live-action kids series. It has now spawned a number of movies including last year's Lionsgate picture, which grossed $142 million globally.