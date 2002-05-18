Stories
China is Mining Data Directly from Workers’ Brains on an Industrial Scale

posted by chromas on Wednesday May 02, @11:11AM
from the thx-1138 dept.
canopic jug writes:

'Forget the Facebook leak': China is mining data directly from workers' brains on an industrial scale

But there's one big difference – the workers wear caps to monitor their brainwaves, data that management then uses to adjust the pace of production and redesign workflows, according to the company.

The company said it could increase the overall efficiency of the workers by manipulating the frequency and length of break times to reduce mental stress.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday May 02, @11:57AM

    

    so, how long before implants are cheaper than the caps?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 02, @12:04PM

    

    Visions of this intrusive, manipulative, coercive Technological–Industrial Complex are what drove to violent craziness the mathematical prodigy, Ted Kaczynski. [wikipedia.org]

