A Dutch cyber-security firm has discovered that in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems deployed with some car models from the Volkswagen Group are vulnerable to remote hacking. Daan Keuper and Thijs Alkemade, security researchers with Computest, said they successfully tested their findings and exploit chains on Volkswagen Golf GTE and Audi A3 Sportback e-tron models (Audi is a brand part of the Volkswagen Group).

The two researchers said used a car's WiFi connection to exploit an exposed port and gain access to the car's IVI, manufactured by electronics vendor Harman. Researchers also gained access to the IVI system's root account, which they say allowed them access to other car data.

"Under certain conditions attackers could listen in to conversations the driver is conducting via a car kit, turn the microphone on and off, as well as gaining access to the complete address book and the conversation history," Computest researchers said. "Furthermore, due to the vulnerability, there is the possibility of discovering through the navigation system precisely where the driver has been, and to follow the car live wherever it is at any given time," researchers added.