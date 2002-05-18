Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Training The Squirrel Terminator

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday May 02, @02:15PM   Printer-friendly
from the I'll-be-back... dept.
Hardware Software

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Depending on which hemisphere of the Earth you're currently reading this from, summer is finally starting to fight its way to the surface. For the more "green" of our readers, that can mean it's time to start making plans for summer gardening. But as anyone who's ever planted something edible can tell you, garden pests such as squirrels are fantastically effective at turning all your hard work into a wasteland. Finding ways to keep them away from your crops can be a full-time job, but luckily it's a job nobody will mind if automation steals from humans.

[Peter Quinn] writes in to tell us about the elaborate lengths he is going to keep bushy-tailed marauders away from his tomatoes this year. Long term he plans on setting up a non-lethal sentry gun to scare them away, but before he can get to that point he needs to perfect the science of automatically targeting his prey. At the same time, he wants to train the system well enough that it won't fire on humans or other animals such as cats and birds which might visit his garden.

Source: https://hackaday.com/2018/04/30/training-the-squirrel-terminator/

Original Submission


«  Volkswagen and Audi Cars Vulnerable to Remote Hacking
Training The Squirrel Terminator | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 7 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 02, @02:39PM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 02, @02:39PM (#674574)

    Or, you know, have dogs. We have a garden every year and the dogs are extremely effective at keeping the squirrels away and have been trained not to disturb the plants themselves. The only downside is that they provide you will love and affecti.... oh wait.

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday May 02, @02:43PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Wednesday May 02, @02:43PM (#674579)

    We have a couple of bamboo stands around the house, one grows strongly enough that it has made itself into a nice big bushy patch. The other can't get ahead of the squirrels - they eat the shoots just as fast as they come up. Funny thing, the strongly growing patch is an "edible" variety of bamboo that you can harvest for salads, while the others that the squirrels are decimating are a similar species but too bitter for human consumption even when they are new shoots.

  • (Score: 2) by danmars on Wednesday May 02, @03:00PM

    by danmars (3662) on Wednesday May 02, @03:00PM (#674586)

    You probably want to keep cats away from the garden, too. They like to leave behind parasite-filled solid waste in your garden. Toxoplasmosis and all that.

(1)