from the I'll-be-back... dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
Depending on which hemisphere of the Earth you're currently reading this from, summer is finally starting to fight its way to the surface. For the more "green" of our readers, that can mean it's time to start making plans for summer gardening. But as anyone who's ever planted something edible can tell you, garden pests such as squirrels are fantastically effective at turning all your hard work into a wasteland. Finding ways to keep them away from your crops can be a full-time job, but luckily it's a job nobody will mind if automation steals from humans.
[Peter Quinn] writes in to tell us about the elaborate lengths he is going to keep bushy-tailed marauders away from his tomatoes this year. Long term he plans on setting up a non-lethal sentry gun to scare them away, but before he can get to that point he needs to perfect the science of automatically targeting his prey. At the same time, he wants to train the system well enough that it won't fire on humans or other animals such as cats and birds which might visit his garden.
Source: https://hackaday.com/2018/04/30/training-the-squirrel-terminator/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 02, @02:39PM (4 children)
Or, you know, have dogs. We have a garden every year and the dogs are extremely effective at keeping the squirrels away and have been trained not to disturb the plants themselves. The only downside is that they provide you will love and affecti.... oh wait.
(Score: 4, Touché) by Snow on Wednesday May 02, @02:49PM (1 child)
You forgot the backyard full of dog shit. That's a definite downside. Especially in spring when you have shit that has fermented all winter long. Sometimes it turns white and appears to grow hair.
There are parts of having a dog I miss, but requiring shoes in the backyard is not one of them.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Bean Dip on Wednesday May 02, @03:02PM
Just train them to poop in the neighbor's yard. That's what my neighbor does.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 02, @02:50PM
dags = data acquisition guys/gals (slang for computer techs, from car racing). While they are typically not well paid by their racing teams, using dags for squirrel control might be overkill?
We tried a sprinkler with built-in motion detector. When it worked, it did a passable job of keeping the suburban deer out of the flower garden. It was an earlier model of this, https://www.walmart.com/ip/Digoo-DG-AK7-Garden-Patio-Water-Sprinkler-Animal-Deterrent-Repellent-Repeller-ScareCrow-PIR-Sensor-Motion-Activated-Solar-Power-Auto-rotation-360-Spr/324020230 [walmart.com] but it seems there is now more than one supplier.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday May 02, @03:01PM
make your neighbors hate you because of all the innane barki.... oh wait.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday May 02, @02:43PM
We have a couple of bamboo stands around the house, one grows strongly enough that it has made itself into a nice big bushy patch. The other can't get ahead of the squirrels - they eat the shoots just as fast as they come up. Funny thing, the strongly growing patch is an "edible" variety of bamboo that you can harvest for salads, while the others that the squirrels are decimating are a similar species but too bitter for human consumption even when they are new shoots.
(Score: 2) by danmars on Wednesday May 02, @03:00PM
You probably want to keep cats away from the garden, too. They like to leave behind parasite-filled solid waste in your garden. Toxoplasmosis and all that.