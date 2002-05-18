Opera has dropped its mobile VPN app now that the development team has left.

The browser maker has discontinued both its Android and iOS VPN clients after SurfEasy, the developer Opera had acquired in 2015, parted ways with the company.

[...] If you're an Opera Gold user, you'll have the option of a free one-year subscription to SurfEasy's Ultra VPN service. Everyone else, meanwhile, can use the Opera VPN app to subscribe to SurfEasy Total for 99 cents per month instead of the usual $5.