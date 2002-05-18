18/05/02/149237 story
Wednesday May 02
from the another-one-bites-the-dust dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow4408
Opera has dropped its mobile VPN app now that the development team has left.
The browser maker has discontinued both its Android and iOS VPN clients after SurfEasy, the developer Opera had acquired in 2015, parted ways with the company.
[...] If you're an Opera Gold user, you'll have the option of a free one-year subscription to SurfEasy's Ultra VPN service. Everyone else, meanwhile, can use the Opera VPN app to subscribe to SurfEasy Total for 99 cents per month instead of the usual $5.
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2018/04/30/opera-discontinues-mobile-vpn-app/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 02, @06:35PM
I was able to connect using it just now on Android, and confirmed I was using a different IP address. Guess it's not quite dead yet.
Any free alternatives?