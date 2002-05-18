Stories
Opera Discontinues its Mobile VPN App

posted by janrinok on Wednesday May 02, @06:21PM
from the another-one-bites-the-dust dept.
MrPlow writes:

Opera has dropped its mobile VPN app now that the development team has left.

The browser maker has discontinued both its Android and iOS VPN clients after SurfEasy, the developer Opera had acquired in 2015, parted ways with the company.

[...] If you're an Opera Gold user, you'll have the option of a free one-year subscription to SurfEasy's Ultra VPN service. Everyone else, meanwhile, can use the Opera VPN app to subscribe to SurfEasy Total for 99 cents per month instead of the usual $5.

Source: https://www.engadget.com/2018/04/30/opera-discontinues-mobile-vpn-app/

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 02, @06:35PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 02, @06:35PM (#674697)

    I was able to connect using it just now on Android, and confirmed I was using a different IP address. Guess it's not quite dead yet.

    Any free alternatives?

