"Cambridge Analytica, the marketing research company at the heart of the Facebook data breach, is shutting down, according to reports. Parent company, SCL Group, said it was shutting its U.S. offices during a Wednesday conference call with employees." foxnews.com/tech/2018/05/02/cambridge-analytica-shutting-down-reports-say.html
Cambridge Analytica denied the accusations levied against it by Facebook and others, but said it could not correct the "unfounded accusations," even as it hired Queen's Counsel Julian Malins to conduct an independent investigation into the company's practices surrounding its political activities.
"Despite Cambridge Analytica’s unwavering confidence that its employees have acted ethically and lawfully, which view is now fully supported by Mr. Malins’ report, the siege of media coverage has driven away virtually all of the Company’s customers and suppliers," the company added in the release. "As a result, it has been determined that it is no longer viable to continue operating the business, which left Cambridge Analytica with no realistic alternative to placing the Company into administration."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday May 03, @01:58PM (2 children)
The ship is sinking, but that doesn't mean they are shutting down. Another corporation will be formed, a think tank will be created, names may or may not be changed, officers will be shuffled around, and they'll be back in business before any chairs grow cold. And, none of the data they collected will be lost.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Thursday May 03, @02:29PM (1 child)
Already happened. The new company is called Emerdata.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 03, @02:30PM
I thought it was Blackwater Analytica.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 03, @02:00PM
... just slithering sideways, into a new company called Emerdata Limited.
(Score: 2, Troll) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday May 03, @02:12PM
We used the Facebook stuff in the primary, we didn't use it in the general. Because Deep Root Analytics (with our GOP) has better cyber. The digital for 198 million people. But CA did tremendous work. BUILD THE WALL, LOCK HER UP, DRAIN THE SWAMP, THE DEEP STATE and many more -- those were all CA. They came up with all those, they did the focus groups for all that. So I could just do me. And I won overwhelmingly. Mission accomplished!!!!
(Score: 2) by Knowledge Troll on Thursday May 03, @02:29PM
So just like when a local fast food joint named Food Hole gets shut down for gross sanity violations and 3 months later Food Whole shows up in the same location with the same owners, same policies, and new front line staff.