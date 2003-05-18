Stories
What Website Are You Really on? Edge Zero-Day Leaves Windows Users With No Clue

posted by chromas on Thursday May 03, @09:50PM
from the running-windows—I-mean-javascript—I-mean-malware dept.
Security

fyngyrz writes:

From The Daily Swig:

A serious vulnerability in the latest version of Microsoft Edge [a Windows web browser ed] enables attackers to spoof URLs with just five lines of code. The flaw, discovered by Argentine researcher Manuel Caballero, can make a malicious website appear to be legitimate through the use of the Stop() command, which interrupts the page loading process. With the target URL still appearing in the address bar, the document.write() JavaScript command can then be used to overwrite the contents of the page.

[...] With this bug, probably the only truly safe way reach any website using Edge is to open a new tab and type the URL by hand, or access it through your bookmarks.

This vulnerability appeared in a recent "security" update from Microsoft; users of Edge might want to investigate what version they are using.

