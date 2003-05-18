18/05/03/196234 story
posted by martyb on Thursday May 03, @11:27PM
from the my-hard-drives-last-for-years dept.
from the my-hard-drives-last-for-years dept.
Backblaze's hard drive report for the first quarter of 2018 is sure to be some interesting reading if you're interested in hard drive reliability. Seagate 10TB, WD 6TB and HGST 4TB appear to be the overall best, based on the number of drive failures (0) compared to the number of drives deployed.
More info here:
https://www.zdnet.com/article/how-reliable-are-10tb-and-12tb-hard-drives/
https://www.backblaze.com/blog/hard-drive-stats-for-q1-2018/
Backblaze Publishes Hard Drive Reliability Stats for Q1 of 2018 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 03, @11:37PM
Here have a better discussion. Yev regularly posts there. Here we can listen to _gewg pretending how enlightened he is.
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=16967146 [ycombinator.com]