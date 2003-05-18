Backblaze's hard drive report for the first quarter of 2018 is sure to be some interesting reading if you're interested in hard drive reliability. Seagate 10TB, WD 6TB and HGST 4TB appear to be the overall best, based on the number of drive failures (0) compared to the number of drives deployed.

More info here:

https://www.zdnet.com/article/how-reliable-are-10tb-and-12tb-hard-drives/

https://www.backblaze.com/blog/hard-drive-stats-for-q1-2018/