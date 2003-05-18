Stories
Backblaze Publishes Hard Drive Reliability Stats for Q1 of 2018

posted by martyb on Thursday May 03, @11:27PM   Printer-friendly
from the my-hard-drives-last-for-years dept.
Hardware

hereweareagain writes:

Backblaze's hard drive report for the first quarter of 2018 is sure to be some interesting reading if you're interested in hard drive reliability. Seagate 10TB, WD 6TB and HGST 4TB appear to be the overall best, based on the number of drive failures (0) compared to the number of drives deployed.

More info here:

https://www.zdnet.com/article/how-reliable-are-10tb-and-12tb-hard-drives/

https://www.backblaze.com/blog/hard-drive-stats-for-q1-2018/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 03, @11:37PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 03, @11:37PM (#675394)

    Here have a better discussion. Yev regularly posts there. Here we can listen to _gewg pretending how enlightened he is.

    https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=16967146 [ycombinator.com]

