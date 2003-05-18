Under intense fire and criticism from lawmakers, the media and its users for how it has handled the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg are letting users start from zero.

Ahead of the company's F8 developer conference, Zuckerberg announced a new "Clear History" feature built into Facebook.

"In your web browser, you have a simple way to clear your cookies and history. The idea is a lot of sites need cookies to work, but you should still be able to flush your history whenever you want," Zuckerberg wrote. "We're building a version of this for Facebook too. It will be a simple control to clear your browsing history on Facebook -- what you've clicked on, websites you've visited, and so on."

[...] Zuckerberg, who was recently grilled on Capitol Hill about everything from data privacy, whether the company collects data on non-users (it does) and his old sexist website FaceMash, cautioned that by clearing your Facebook history , the feature will not be as effective until it relearns a user's preferences.

[...] A survey conducted by the Ponemon Institute, a U.S.-based think tank, found that just 27 percent of 3,000 respondents believe Facebook will protect their privacy and user data, down from 79 percent in 2017. The survey's results were first reported by The Financial Times.