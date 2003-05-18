Dutch scientists have built "synthetic" embryos in their laboratory using mouse cells other than sperm and eggs.

The stem cell breakthrough, described in [the] Nature journal [DOI: 10.1038/s41586-018-0051-0] [DX], is not for cloning people or animals, but about understanding why many pregnancies fail at an early stage - implantation. The embryos, made in a dish, attached to the womb lining of live female mice and grew for a few days.

Studying the process could help human fertility, experts say.